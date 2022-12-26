The champion of this year’s Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament — Mother Nature.
On Monday, Kodiak Island Borough School District activities director Debbie Rohrer announced that the 55th edition of the island’s biggest sporting event was canceled due to inclement weather keeping teams from traveling to The Rock. The tournament will not be rescheduled.
“It is really unfortunate, and I hate it because it is obviously a huge part of what our community does at Christmas,” Rohrer said. “It is one of those things you have to make a call on. Right or wrong, a decision has to be made, and I hate it.”
The Floyd was scheduled to start Tuesday at Kodiak High School with the biggest field ever — six boys teams (Kodiak, Ninilchik, Seward, Bethel, Lumen Christi and South Anchorage) and five girls teams (Kodiak, Ninilchik, Seward, Bethel and Lumen).
In a span of 30 minutes on Monday, the three-day tournament went from happening to canceled. Icy road conditions on the Kenai Peninsula kept Ninilchik and Seward from driving to Anchorage to catch a flight from Ted Stevens International Airport to Kodiak. Bethel stayed home when Monday’s 5:30 p.m. Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage to Kodiak was canceled.
With three teams already out of the tournament, Lumen Christi and South — both teams from Anchorage — decided to forego the trip.
“I’m bummed,” Rohrer said. “It is a ton of work. I’m not the only one who puts in a ton of work to make it happen.”
Rohrer said Ninilchik made it to Cooper Landing before being told by the Alaska State Troopers to head back home due to the icy road conditions.
“It is not worth it to have that many kids on a bus,” Rohrer said. “Their coach called me and said the roads were glare ice and no traction and cars in the ditch. They all felt really bad, but there was nothing we could do about it.”
On the positive, next year’s tournament could be massive.
“If everybody rebooks for next year, and with the other teams that we already have on there, then we should have about eight teams coming next year,” Rohrer said.
The start of the season for the Kodiak boys has been a rocky one. The boys opted to not travel to the Dec. 15 tournament in Sitka because of travel delays caused by the weather. The Bears are now slated to open the season Jan. 12 at Kenai.
The Kodiak girls did play in the Sitka tournament. Their next game will also be Jan. 12 at Kenai.
Veteran boys coach David Anderson said he has never experienced a start to the season like this — as a player or coach for Kodiak.
“I’m disappointed, more for the kids than anything,” David Anderson said. “This is a highlight for a lot of the kids who play in this tournament. It is one of the most memorable tournaments that they will ever play in.”
