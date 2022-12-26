Hoops

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Jackson Krug (4) and Soldotna’s Maleda Denbrock prepare for the opening tip of a high school basketball game during the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament in Kodiak. 

The champion of this year’s Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament — Mother Nature. 

On Monday, Kodiak Island Borough School District activities director Debbie Rohrer announced that the 55th edition of the island’s biggest sporting event was canceled due to inclement weather keeping teams from traveling to The Rock. The tournament will not be rescheduled.

