Under the masterful leadership of Music Director and Conductor Ella Saltonstall Katelnikov, the Isle Bells set the right tone for gleeful performances at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
Their featured guests, AlphaSingers and Father Christmas (4 p.m. only), helped ring-in the evening’s entertainment.
The show opened as well-orchestrated, formally dressed bellringers dramatically marched up the theater isles, and onto the stage. The musical program began with Dean Wagner’s “Carillon.” The hypnotic resonations set the tone for the rest of the night’s performance. Katelnikov and choir were in a melodic synchronicity. Amy Childers, first-year bell ringer said: “Playing in the Bell Choir is the highlight of my week, and it is an honor to share this experience with the community.”
Next came, “A Million Dreams,” by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, as arranged by Ron Mallory. The sweet bell tones projected a rich ambient texture that filled the house with warm appreciation. Katelnikov said: “The Bell Choir received a great deal of positive feedback regarding this piece.”
Followed by, “Emmanuel Bell Carol,” by Mykola Leontovych /15 Century French arranged by John Malinowski. A musical experience that transcended culture, a super-abundant catacomb of sounds that delighted and inspired.
The program continued with “Joy!” by George Fredric Handel, arranged by CJ Caminiti, Ben Millstein on cajon, exquisitely chimed. Katelinikov said: “Teresa Hertz, a newcomer to the Bells has only played for four months — impressive. She was poised and naturally settled into her first-ever handbell concert with the ease of a well-seasoned professional.”
Next was the Richard Willis piece arranged by Sandra Eithun, “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.” The jingle jangles articulated a brilliant refrain. Clear tones resounded in the relaxed silence and echoed long into the stillness of the night.
Closing the first half of the evening’s program was Jason Krug’s “Kodiak.” The piece almost lends itself to lyrics with the listeners in mind. Katelnikov said: “I had this piece commissioned in 2015 in memory of my father, Dave Herrnsteen, who passed in 1992. I wanted to honor my father with a musical legacy. I think that in the future, it would be wonderful to see as a collaborative community effort to create lyrics based on this piece that has earned national notoriety in the handbell world.”
There was a contest for the best dressed Kodiakans in the house, and two stylish locals walked away with gift cards from Henry’s.
The 4 p.m. show hosted a visit from a charming and notably dapper Father Christmas, who delighted children with poetic storytelling.
The second half of the program began with selections from AlphaSingers members Andrew Ott, Bob Fish, Caleb Fish, Darcy Stielstra, Dave Heuman, Eric Engvall, Jeff Stephen, Joe Symonoski, Lawrence Velasco, Logan Creelman, Mat Freeman, Tom Lance and Jill Rohrer. Their accompanist and director was Jenny Stevens.
The robust choir lent strong and wealthy flavor to the evening’s entertainment. The AlphaSingers performed a hearty Christmas Caroling afterglow in the lobby while patrons sang-along. Those festivities continued during a silent auction, where patrons bid on locally made baked goods.
The second half of the Isle Bells’ performance opened with George Bizet’s, “The March of the Kings” (La Marche des Rois) Traditional French Farandole from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 arranged by Valerie Stephenson. Elegant. Deliberate. Graceful.
Followed by “Savior of the Nations, Come,” Nun Komm, Der Heiden Heiland, Roratre Caeli (Gregorian Chant) Veni Emmanuael arranged by Sandra Eithun. Tyler Barnes projected strong and masterful vocals. A seasoned musician and veteran of the Bells, Barnes said: “Isle Bells provides a space for me to practice music and be part of an ensemble — not always in the director’s position. The Bells are so unique to Kodiak, and I am excited to be a part of its evolution.”
The night closed with “Stille Nacht,” by Franz Gruber, arranged by Betty Garee. Electric candles, provided by the Kodiak Arts Council, glowed as the night closed another precious holiday performance.
An encore featured the music and interpretation of the Wet Chair Dance from the movie “Flashdance,” a daring and bold move by handbell musician and showman Rachel Hinman.
The full list of Isle Bells Members includes Teresa Hertz, Rachel Hinman, Heather Corriere, Markella Stapleton, Amy Childers, Katie Oliver, Tyler Barnes, Ryan Barwick, Hannah Bacewicz, Betsy Lund, Kathy Simpler, Angela Chervenak, Paul Wiedenhoeft, Mary Linscheid, Sandy Mathers and Heather Preece.
In closing, the Isle Bells and featured guests jubilantly ushered in the holidays with the familiar and the innovative. A small-town production with a big-town attitude. For long-time residents or first-time travelers, the Isle Bells are a must-see part of the “Kodiak Experience.”
Mark your calendar for April 30 for the Annual Spring Ring, featuring David Harris of the Raleigh Ringers.
