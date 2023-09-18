Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang and Deputy Commissioner Rachel Baker will be in Kodiak Tuesday for a town hall meeting to talk about bycatch.
Kodiak fishermen asked for the meeting with Vincent-Lang and Baker. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koniag Building on Near Island.
Baker said she and the commissioner want to learn what ideas Kodiak fishermen have about Gulf of Alaska fisheries management. “It’ll be a great opportunity to meet people who are interested in fisheries management and talk about ways forward. We have questions, and this will be a good opportunity to have those discussions,” Baker told KDM.
Baker, a voting member of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council, said she’s especially interested in tanner crab bycatch in bottom-trawl flatfish fisheries. “Information that we get in roundtables like this is important to determine if additional protections are needed for tanner crab,” Baker said.
Baker said Alaska Department of Fish and Game staffers will present an update on the condition of Gulf tanner crab stocks at the meeting. “We are happy to hear about constructive suggestions for regulatory changes. This is a chance for us to do some outreach and find out what people are saying and experiencing,” Baker said.
Vincent-Lang has been Fish and Game Department Commissioner since January 2019. He started at the department in 1981 as a fisheries research biologist. He was regional management and research coordinator and assistant director in the Division of Sport Fish for 28 years.
During his tenure at Sport Fish, Vincent-Lang led implementation of the inaugural strategic plan for the Division of Sport Fish. As director of the Division of Wildlife he led legislative wildlife issues on the state, national and international levels. He represented the state of Alaska on policy issues, including climate change, arctic and marine management.
Baker has more than 15 years’ experience implementing fisheries policy and management programs for Alaska commercial, recreational and subsistence fisheries.
She has worked for the National Marine Fisheries Service as an analyst and regulatory specialist for Alaska’s federal halibut, groundfish and crab fisheries.
She began her career as an economist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and later worked as an analyst and fishery manager for the New Zealand Ministry of Fisheries and for the National Marine Fisheries Service in Washington, D.C.
