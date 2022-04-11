Flags across the state were at half-staff on Friday in honor of former Alaska House of Representatives legislator Charles G. Anderson, Jr., 92, who passed away March 30.
Anderson was born and raised on Long Island, 20 miles away from Kodiak, and he and his family were the island’s sole occupants, according to a press statement from CIRI Corp.
“[My family and I] will widely remember Charles for his dedication to Alaska through various forms of leadership,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.
During his lifetime, Anderson served in the Army during the Korean War. After that, he worked at the Anchorage Police Department in 1953, where he went on to be the police chief, a position he held for seven years. After he left the police force, he served in the Alaska State House of Representatives from 1981 to 1982.
During his lifetime, he was on several state boards and commissions, including the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission, the Juvenile Justice Commission, the State Legislative Ethics Committee, the University of Alaska Criminal Justice Advisory Board and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, according to CIRI’s press release.
Anderson was also a member of the board of directors for CIRI for almost 30 years and then he retired as chairman emeritus. CIRI is composed of over 9,100 shareholders of Aluttiq Sugpiaq, Athabascan, Southeast Indian, Inupiat, Yup’ik, and Unangax Aleut descent. CIRI, which owns 1.3 million acres of subsurface land in Alaska, is Southcentral Alaska’s largest private landowner.
Anderson is survived by his wife, Georgia, who he was married to for 70 years, and his children, Patti Juliussen, Charlies Anderson III, and his grandchildren Charles Anderson IV and Katrina Juliussen-Mack.
