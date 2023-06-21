A Kodiak man was arrested on charges of reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and misconduct involving a weapon following an alleged dispute last Thursday evening.
The alleged victim contacted Alaska State Troopers after a vehicle allegedly entered the victim’s driveway on Spruce Cape Road and pushed the victim’s vehicle off the driveway and into the person’s boat, according to court documents. The victim was said to be sleeping at the time, and was informed of the incident by a neighbor.
Troopers arrived to allegedly find the victim’s truck pushed off the driveway and into the boat, according to court documents. The boat was allegedly pushed from its trailer and was on its side.
Troopers spoke with the neighbor and learned that the vehicle that allegedly entered the victim’s driveway was a grey Ford F-150 and had mud on its hood and no front license plate, according to court documents. Troopers recorded the F-150’s tire tracks at the scene.
Another neighbor was allegedly able to provide video footage of the event, showing the scene as described by the first witness, along with being able to provide other identifying features of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Upon speaking to the victim, they identified Fred Squartsoff, 56, as someone who owned a vehicle matching the description, according to court documents.
Squartsoff and the victim allegedly got into an argument involving money, and the victim said in court documents that Squartsoff “would do something similar to hitting [the] vehicle over the money.”
Troopers were able to confirm Squartsoff was the owner of a grey Ford F-150, and they allegedly arrived at his residence to find a vehicle matching the witnesses’ descriptions, according to court documents.
Troopers allegedly found, upon meeting Squartsoff, that he was intoxicated, according to court documents. Squartsoff admitted to drinking eight or nine alcoholic beverages, according to court documents.
After being asked, Squartsoff allegedly told the state troopers he was armed. Troopers allegedly attempted to have Squartsoff submit to a pat search, but instead he allegedly reached for his handgun. Troopers were able to keep him from getting a grip on his weapon, seized it, then placed Squartsoff in handcuffs.
Troopers took Squartsoff to Kodiak City Jail where he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, misconduct involving a weapon, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.