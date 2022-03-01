Attention Kodiak filmmakers. The Island Trails Network wants your footage for its 12th Kodiak Outdoor Film Festival.
According to Island Trails Network Executive Director Andy Schroeder, video submissions have dwindled since the festival’s debut in 2010. He wants to change that for this year’s festival on March 11 at the Kodiak Island Fairgrounds. The deadline to submit entries is Friday.
“It used to be we got a lot of submissions, and we had to pare it down to just a few — we really need submissions,” Schroeder said. “We need people to keep making new stuff and sending it to us, because there aren’t very many these days that we reject.”
Schroeder speculated that when the film festival started there was a backlog of footage. Now, people need to make new stories.
“There is definitely good material that people are making because they are out there on the trails having fun,” he said. “It is so easy now to grab a camera and shoot it or even have a drone follow you. Don’t be shy. Go ahead and submit. Worst that can happen is that we send it back to you with advice on how to do it better.”
The main requirement for a video is it should incorporate the themes “outdoors” or “adventure” and be shot in the Kodiak archipelago or areas such as Katmai National Park or outlying waters.
Schroeder said most films are between three to five minutes long.
“We welcome longer stuff, too. If it is longer than about five minutes, it should have a plot and a story and be more than just imagery.”
Other submission requirements include:
• Films should not exceed criteria of a PG-13 rating by the MPAA. Offensive and/or abusive material will not be selected.
• All actors, musicians/record labels, cast and crew should be credited in the film.
• Submissions should be in a .mov (Quicktime movie) or .mp4 (MPEG-4 aka H.264) video file format on an external hard drive or thumb drive. Formatted DVDs will not be accepted.
The festival is a fundraiser and membership drive for Island Trails Network, a nonprofit started by Schroeder in 2006. The mission of the Island Trails Network is to promote sustainable trails and waterways on Kodiak Island. The nonprofit is currently working on an access and trail improvement to Saltery Cove and new trail development on Near Island.
“This is a great reminder for people to support trails through supporting ITN,” Schroeder said.
The first 10 festivals were held indoors. That changed last year when the festival moved outdoors to the fairgrounds. Films were projected on a big screen donated by Highmark Marine Fabrication, and people watched from their vehicles. Like an old-school drive-thru movie. This year’s festival will be the same. The fairgrounds open at 6 p.m., with viewing at 7 p.m.
“It went so well out there that we wondered if that is how we ought been doing it all along,” Schroeder said. “We are doing it again at the fairgrounds, with the intention of staying there and keeping it an outdoor event.”
All films and written descriptions must be submitted to Philip Tschersich, tscheezy@yahoo.com, by March 4. For more information on submission guidelines, visit islandtrails.org/film.html. Film selections for the festival will be announced March 7.
In the past, festival winners were selected based on the amount of applause a video received. Schroeder called it the “applausometer.” He joked that, with the new venue, it is now the “car horn honker meter.”
“It’s not about the prize gift basket so much. It is about having fun and contributing to the outdoor culture in Kodiak,” Schroeder said.
