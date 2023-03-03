Given the way that social media postings and many national news outlets cater to our preconceived biases, the Kodiak Arts Council’s rendition of “Chicago,” which starts tonight, could be set in 2023 America.
Instead, the musical’s storyline comes from 1920s Chicago and features songs rooted in jazz and classical musical theater.
The story follows two murderers, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, being played by lead actors Alyssa Haig and Hazel Delos Santos. Hart and Kelly compete for the spotlight in the court of public opinion to be found not guilty in their murder trials.
The show tackles the topics of media sensationalism, celebrity criminals and changing views of women, among other things.
“I truly believe these themes are more relevant today than ever before,” Director Jessi Marlow Partridge wrote for the Kodiak Arts Council. “Many of the production choices aimed to exemplify the media’s role in this dark comedy.”
Auditions for the musical were held 3 months ago. Since then, the cast has been practicing and rehearsing to create the highest quality production, according to Marlow, in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
“I think the talent we are witnessing on stage is truly incredible,” Marlow said. “I’m feeling great about it. We’ve put in so much hard work; everyone has gone above and beyond.”
Marlow has been directing since 2013 and has been directing in Kodiak since 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in acting and directing from Pacific Lutheran University in Washington state. She will be directing 27 actors in the showing of “Chicago.”
“Everything is a spectacle,” Marlow said. “There’s so much choreography, there is large, bombastic music throughout the entire show, and we have this beautiful set and light design and costumes. Everything about it is larger than life, and it’s just been such a fantastic experience bringing that to Kodiak.”
The show covers adult subject matter, from murder, greed and corruption to violence, exploitation and adultery. According to Marlow, the performers are depicted on stage to make them feel like they ooze with confidence.
“I hope that [attendees] can walk away and reflect on the relationships we have built with the media and social media and different headlines and how quickly we get sucked into them, and a lot of times more important things can be happening on the side.”
The performance has a lot of choreography, and practices have needed a music rehearsal for every scene. Coordination between technology, design and actors has also made it a difficult production, according to Marlow.
“Nothing has been easy; I truly mean it. But it’s been very meaningful, and we are producing a great product,” Marlow said to KDM.
“There hasn’t been anything that I haven’t been given access to that we truly need. I’m overall incredibly grateful for this opportunity the Kodiak Arts Council has given me and the actors and everyone involved. If it wasn’t for them being willing to produce this piece, it wouldn’t happen.”
Performances are Friday and Saturday, and next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 and performances begin at 7 pm. The musical will be held at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. Tickets are $27 with discounts for seniors and students. The performance has a runtime of 2.5 hours
