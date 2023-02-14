St. Herman Harbor

JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

St. Herman Harbor. 

The Kodiak City Council passed two resolutions that established state and federal funding priorities for Kodiak projects during a special meeting on Monday. 

Both lists place St. Herman Harbor’s infrastructure replacement at the top in terms of funding priorities, followed by wastewater treatment plant upgrades, a replacement fire department emergency response vehicle, and Mill Bay and Mission Road replacement work.

