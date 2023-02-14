The Kodiak City Council passed two resolutions that established state and federal funding priorities for Kodiak projects during a special meeting on Monday.
Both lists place St. Herman Harbor’s infrastructure replacement at the top in terms of funding priorities, followed by wastewater treatment plant upgrades, a replacement fire department emergency response vehicle, and Mill Bay and Mission Road replacement work.
The deadline for submitting funding requests to Alaska’s Legislative Finance Capital Project Submission and Information System is today.
The top priority is a four-phase plan that would result in the reconstruction of the Near Island Harbor and the replacement of nearly all its float systems, according to the resolutions. St. Herman Harbor moors more than 400 vessels, including much of Kodiak’s commercial fishing fleet. The float system has been losing one dock a year to aging and the elements, and the latest inspection reports indicate that many parts of the facility are in “very poor condition.”
The total request for funding St. Herman will be $56 million, with $16 million requested for the first two phases and $40 million requested for the last two phases of the plan. Kodiak Island Borough has reflected the city’s priority in its own capital improvement project priorities.
The first part of a larger project to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant is also on the list. The project, at a total stated cost of $19 million, is partly in response to a new regulation that will require additional monitoring and testing requirements, according to the agenda packet.
The facility serves 2,667 households and businesses, including U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak and, indirectly, the Pacific Spaceport Complex, documents state. The city of Kodiak is requesting $1.9 million in state funding for the project. This won’t cover the total amount of the project, but the council hopes it will improve the city’s chance of gaining funding for the project. The money would cover the evaluation and design of the new facility, according to City Manager Mike Tvenge at the special meeting.
Previous drafts of the list have included funding for the new fire station expected to be completed in 2024. “We don’t have the ultimate cost yet of the station. ... There’s some unknowns in there right now so we went to the [response vehicle] as a request,” Tvenge said. The final version has moved the response vehicle up in the priorities and added transportation infrastructure as the fourth item on the list.
The council has decided to seek funding for a replacement for the city’s lone ladder truck. According to documents, the current fire suppression vehicle is 23 years old and is getting more difficult to maintain. The cost of a new vehicle would be $2.35 million.
Kodiak is also requesting funding for nearly two miles of roadway replacement on Mill Bay Road, at a cost of $2 million, and Mission Road replacement, at $1.75 million. The city is looking to remove and replace pavement from the intersection of Upper Mill Bay Road to Benny Benson Drive on Mill Bay Road. The city also seeks to rebuild a portion of Mission Road, according to documents. Plans are to create a one-way road section beginning at Erskine Avenue and ending at Ismailov Street and 12th Street. Plans also include adding drainage, sidewalks, lighting and utility updates to the street.
“These have been sent to our state lobbyist and our federal lobbyist and we have their concurrence on the lists,” Tvenge said.
