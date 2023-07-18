As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been filed against the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident last Saturday that led to the death of Vanessa Malutin-McCormick.
The name of the driver has not been released. But the Kodiak Police Department continues to follow up on information received from the public, and the investigation is on-going. Lt. Francis de la Fuente did not respond to a KDM question asking when police might be releasing additional information.
Malutin-McCormick was struck by a vehicle during the tsunami warning evacuation last Saturday night at about 11:20 p.m. Police located the vehicle that night and contacted the driver of the vehicle on Sunday.
Several witnesses have come forward, and the police department is currently verifying the information provided. Anybody else who witnessed the collision is encouraged to speak with the Kodiak Police Department. An on-duty officer is available at 907-486-8000.
The accident happened near the 300 block of East Rezanof Drive at Mill Bay Road. Multiple 911 calls indicated that a person appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
“We have a story, but we have to prove and disprove a lot of things still,” de la Fuente told KDM on Monday.
A Kodiak resident was able to provide KPD with peripheral video of the vehicle passing along the roadway. No video had surfaced of the actual collision as of Monday, according to the police department.
A GoFundMe for Malutin-McCormick has been set up and shared on various Kodiak Facebook pages.
“Vanessa… will never be forgotten!” Barbe Wolkoff wrote on Facebook. “Personality bigger than life and a heart to match! Sorry we never got to the date night for summer, girlfriend.”
“I will miss seeing her bright beautiful smiling face around town, what a big hearted lady she was,” Tara Olson wrote on Facebook.
