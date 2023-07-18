Kodiak police logo

The Kodiak Police Department logo.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been filed against the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident last Saturday that led to the death of Vanessa Malutin-McCormick.

The name of the driver has not been released. But the Kodiak Police Department continues to follow up on information received from the public, and the investigation is on-going. Lt. Francis de la Fuente did not respond to a KDM question asking when police might be releasing additional information.

