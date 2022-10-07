The man busted last month in Kodiak with thousands of fentanyl pills, heroin, meth and weapons is in an even bigger hole after a recent raid on an Anchorage storage unit.
Mark Nason, 55, of Kodiak, is now in an Anchorage jail on 11 felony drug and weapons charges, after Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents on Sept. 22 seized 11,000 blue fentanyl pills, 10.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin and 500 grams of marijuana and weapons from the storage unit rented by Nason.
That’s even more than police and troopers previously seized from Nason in Kodiak.
The agents were acting on information and a search warrant provided by the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Team. Nason was in the Kodiak jail awaiting a Sept. 29 bail hearing on the day of the Anchorage storage unit seizure.
Nason was moved to custody in Anchorage after Kodiak Superior Court Judge Stephen Wallace last week denied Nason’s bail request following the Sept. 16 Kodiak bust.
Nason has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony charges stemming from the Kodiak arrest. He asked that his bail be lowered and posted by a bail bondsman.
But Wallace said considering Nason’s criminal record and since Nason faces a 15–20 year presumptive prison sentence if found guilty on the Kodiak charges, he’ll stay in custody.
“His criminal history reaches back to the 1980s with 12 prior felony convictions. The presumptives are a substantial incentive for flight. I find it a substantial danger, and it would not be appropriate to grant this request,” Wallace said.
A second man arrested in the Sept. 16 Kodiak bust, 42-year-old Adam Ross, is under house arrest in Kodiak after posting a $10,000 bond shortly after his arrest.
Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Garrett Frost leads the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Team. He said investigations on the island are ongoing. “We’re looking at multiple people who are associated with this enterprise.”
Trial for Nason and Ross will be scheduled for sometime in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.