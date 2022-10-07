The man busted last month in Kodiak with thousands of fentanyl pills, heroin, meth and weapons is in an even bigger hole after a recent raid on an Anchorage storage unit.

Mark Nason, 55, of Kodiak, is now in an Anchorage jail on 11 felony drug and weapons charges, after Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents on Sept. 22 seized 11,000 blue fentanyl pills, 10.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin and 500 grams of marijuana and weapons from the storage unit rented by Nason.

