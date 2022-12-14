A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Kodiak rescued three men and a dog Monday after their boat, the 45-foot fishing vessel Privateer, ran aground on Esther Island.

The men and the dog were stranded on rocks during intense wind conditions when the Coast Guard crew hoisted them to safety. Winds were 35-50 miles an hour with gusts up to 60 mph with seas at six feet, leading to low visibility.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.