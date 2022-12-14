A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Kodiak rescued three men and a dog Monday after their boat, the 45-foot fishing vessel Privateer, ran aground on Esther Island.
The men and the dog were stranded on rocks during intense wind conditions when the Coast Guard crew hoisted them to safety. Winds were 35-50 miles an hour with gusts up to 60 mph with seas at six feet, leading to low visibility.
The Coast Guard received the initial distress call shortly before noon Monday. The call indicated that the fishermen had donned survival suits and were preparing to abandon their boat, which was getting slammed against the rocks.
The Coast Guard launched its helicopter aircrew and a C-130 aircrew from Kodiak and issued an “urgent marine information broadcast” to alert mariners in the area.
Two Good Samaritan vessels responded to the alert, and a Whittier Sea Tow vessel made attempts to establish a tow with the Privateer when the Coast Guard arrived on the scene.
“Thankfully, the mariners were able to radio the Coast Guard and had the appropriate survival gear in case they needed to abandon their vessel,” according to a Coast Guard statement. “It’s incredible these three men and the dog made it out OK, and the fact that multiple Good Samaritans were ready to assist made a huge difference in the outcome of this rescue.”
The men and the dog were safely transported to an EMS crew in Anchorage for medical evaluation.
In any given year, the Coast Guard region that includes Kodiak participates in hundreds of search and rescues.
The Kodiak Air Station is home to six of the larger Jayhawk helicopters and four of the smaller Dolphin helicopters, as well as five C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft, according to previous KDM reporting.
The Coast Guard maintains two air stations in Alaska, including Kodiak, and three small-boat stations. Combined, these five units are required to maintain a 24/7 search-and-rescue response. In addition, Coast Guard Cutters on patrol are also required to be in constant search-and-rescue readiness mode.
