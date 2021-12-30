The number of known, active COVID-19 cases increased by 323%, from 13 on Dec. 22 to 55 on Dec. 29, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,857 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Kodiak, according to the EOC. Nine people have died and 102 people have been hospitalized due to problems associated with the virus, the Emergency Operations Center reported. No one is actively hospitalized on the island for problems associated with the virus as of Wednesday.
There were 53 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed on the island from Dec. 21-28, according to the Emergency Operations Center. Two of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 lived off-island, according to the EOC.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services — which uses a different reporting system than the Emergency Operations Center — announced that, on Tuesday, 23 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the island.
Six cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Alaska, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported on Tuesday. At least two of the people diagnosed with the Omicron variant did not recently travel outside of the state, which indicates that the variant is spreading within Alaska, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
The DHSS recommends that people continue to wear masks, frequently wash their hands, practice social distancing and get tested if they show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to protect themselves against any variant of COVID-19, including Omicron. The DHSS also encourages people to consider receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations are less effective at preventing people from being infected with the Omicron variant, however they reduce the severity of the symptoms in people who have contracted the Omicron variant, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.