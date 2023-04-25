Kodiak resident Mark Benton, 57, has been arrested for allegedly possessing controlled substances including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to a statement from State Troopers.
He was allegedly caught with a “distribution amount” of controlled substances last Friday, according to State Troopers.
The Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit stopped Benton at the Kodiak ferry terminal under suspicion of drug trafficking, according to a statement from State Troopers.
Upon being contacted by law enforcement, Benton allegedly attempted to flee, but he made it only a few yards before law enforcement detained him, according to local law enforcement.
Nobody was injured in the pursuit.
Benton was allegedly found to have about 300 fentanyl pills, 23 grams of cocaine and 7 grams of meth on his person. This amount of controlled substance can be worth almost $20,000 in Kodiak, according to local law enforcement.
Benton was arrested and taken to Kodiak City Jail on charges of felony misconduct involving a controlled substance in the 2nd and 3rd degree, along with violations of conditions of release, according to a statement from State Troopers.
The Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit is made up of members from the Alaska State Troopers, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Kodiak Police Department.
Benton had his bail set Monday at $5,000.
Recently, Benton was also wanted on a felony warrant for assault in the third degree, according to previous KDM reporting. Benton was allegedly driving recklessly, and there was fear of injury, according to court documents. Benton turned himself in to law enforcement upon learning of the warrant.
