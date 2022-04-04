Brandon T. Steele was charged with a felony Thursday for allegedly failing to stop at the direction of a peace officer, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
A state trooper on patrol saw Steele driving on Benny Benson Road on Tuesday, according to court documents. The trooper recognized Steele because of an outstanding bench warrant for him.
In the past, Steele confessed to car theft and was put on a three-year probation that started in December 2021. Steele allegedly missed a meeting with his probation officer in early February, court documents reported.
The trooper followed Steele with the intent of serving the bench warrant to him, according to court documents. However, when the trooper activated his car’s lights, Steele ignored the signal, court documents state. The trooper followed the vehicle that Steele was in to a residential parking lot, where Steele exited his car and ran away from the trooper’s vehicle. The trooper did not follow Steele — instead, the trooper secured the vehicle that Steele had been driving, according to court documents.
Steele was arrested by a Kodiak Police Department officer at 7:15 p.m. the next day, while Steele was eating at a restaurant with his wife, according to court documents. The police knew about Steele’s location because the department received a Crimestoppers tip, according to court documents.
Steele’s alleged failure to stop when instructed by a trooper was the first of three parole violations that he is accused of committing that week, according to court documents. When officers apprehended Steele on March 30, he allegedly handed his wife a cigarette pack that contained a bag with a white, crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamines, which is a misdemeanor, according to court documents. The next day, Steele purportedly refused to take a drug test after his parole officer told him to, according to court documents.
Steele’s next hearing will be on Thursday, according to court documents.
Steele was in custody at Kodiak City Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to the database VINE. He has a performance bond set at $2,000 that must be paid in cash before he is able to leave.
