A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
• 7 p.m.: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Rated PG.
• Various dates and times: Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is looking for community volunteers to help with Kodiak Crab Festival. Go here to volunteer: signup.com/go/faWLuDM
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m.: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Those participating in the 5k run or walk will meet at the high school parking lot. Designed to raise awareness and funds for local athletes with intellectual disabilities.
• 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Rated PG.
SUNDAY
• 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Rated PG.
MONDAY
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
• 5:30 p.m.: Writer’s Group at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
• All day: Launch of the second-annual KDM Crab Fest Token Search. Each issue of the Kodiak Daily Mirror between May 25 and May 29 — both print and digital — has a clue. Winner pockets $1,000. Rules available in daily issues of the KDM.
• Start of the 65th annual Kodiak Crab Festival. https://kodiakcrabfest.com/
MAY 26
• 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Academic Excellence Awards for Kodiak High School students finishing their freshman through junior years.
MAY 27
MAY 28
MAY 29
• Final day of Kodiak Crab Festival: https://kodiakcrabfest.com/
• 2 p.m.: Kodiak High School graduation at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. Each graduate gets a limited number of tickets.
MAY 31-JUNE 3
Kodiak Basketball Skill Camp & 3V3 Tournament for third-graders through high schoolers at the North Star Elementary School gym. Hosted by KHS and UAA alumni Alyssa Horn. For more information: makeyourselfak.com
