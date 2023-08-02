The U.S. Senate is considering reducing the National Marine Fisheries Service’s budget request by about $42 million.
The potential reduction comes as part of an effort to limit discretionary spending tied to the passage of the debt-ceiling bill earlier this year. The House is looking to reduce NOAA Fisheries’ funding even more dramatically, but it has not yet released a detailed report.
The Senate Appropriations Committee released its Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Bill on July 13. That bill includes funding for the National Marine Fisheries Service, more commonly known as NOAA Fisheries.
Proposals to cut NOAA Fisheries’ budget have drawn concerns from Alaska lawmakers.
“I understand that negotiations on the debt limit have forced reductions in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s budget, but I have very real concerns about the impacts these cuts will have on Alaska’s fisheries,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski told KDM via email.
“We have the well-deserved reputation across the world as the gold standard of fisheries, and keeping that reputation requires strategic investments in things like stock assessment surveys, data collection and other resources essential to sustainable resource management. I’m committed to making sure Alaska’s fisheries have the resources to remain a world-leader.”
The Senate bill would give NOAA $6.5 billion, which is $301 million less than the agency requested for Fiscal Year 2024. The amount the Senate bill allocated still gives the administration 2.4 percent more than Congress gave the agency for Fiscal Year 2023. The House bill gives NOAA $5.4 billion, cutting the agency’s request by $1.1 billion for Fiscal Year 2024. That number would be $771 million, or 12.4 percent, lower than that provided for Fiscal Year 2023.
The Senate bill appropriated $1.1 billion of NOAA’s $6.5 billion to NOAA Fisheries, 3.6 percent less than the agency requested and $19 million, or 1.7 percent, less than what was appropriated for Fiscal Year 2023. The House Appropriations Committee has not released its full report detailing spending.
Murkowski isn’t the only lawmaker voicing concerns about the potential cuts to NOAA’s budget.
“Rep. Peltola is concerned by these cuts as Alaska’s fisheries are facing significant challenges on many levels, and NOAA is a key actor in developing solutions that can be implemented at a large scale,” Peltola’s press secretary, Sam Erickson, told KDM in an email.
“It’s important that our federal agencies have the capabilities and resources to achieve their objectives and support state and local partners,” Erickson continued. “Our office will advocate strongly for adequate levels of funding to meet the challenges our oceans are facing, from declines in key species to marine debris, acidification and more.”
The Senate’s proposed reductions include $27.7 million from the $189 million requested for fisheries and ecosystem science programs and services; $16.6 million removed from the $222 million requested for fisheries data collections, surveys and assessments; and $11.6 million from the $150 million requested for fisheries management programs and services, according to reporting by SeafoodSource.
There are a few areas with proposed increases as well. The Senate added $13 million to the $166 million requested for protection of marine mammals, sea turtles and other species as well as an additional $5 million to the $19 million requested for aquaculture, according to reporting by SeafoodSource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.