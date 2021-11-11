The Kodiak Island Emergency Services Council set aside its mask mandate in a unanimous vote Wednesday morning, but members will continue to recommend wearing them in indoor settings.
The ESC modified guidelines to let businesses and organizations decide whether they will require customers, members or patrons to wear them.
“Businesses and entities will continue to have the ability to control their own environment, and if it (mask mandates) is what they want to do, it’s their prerogative,” said Mike Tvenge, the emergency services director and city manager, during Wednesday’s meeting.
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts agreed with removing the mask mandate and allowing businesses to set their own policies.
“It should be a decision of the retail stores and a decision for people to pay attention to when going to stores,” Roberts said. “We can’t enforce it by arresting people, but we need to put out a strong recommendation.”
Roberts said that residents should respect the decisions made by businesses.
“If Safeway still has a mask mandate and you don’t want to wear one, you can order your groceries and they’ll deliver them to your car in the parking lot,” Roberts said. “Businesses have made such accommodations.”
Roberts said the island’s overall vaccination rate has improved, with some 7,500 people being fully vaccinated. That rate has also helped keep COVID-related hospitalization rates down.
ESC members did have concerns about dropping the mask mandate as Kodiak enters the holiday season.
“Hopefully we don’t have surges as we will have gatherings around the holidays because that makes me concerned,” said City Mayor Pat Branson.
Kodiak’s active COVID case count has fluctuated during the past few weeks, but generally has been trending lower and it has remained well below 100 cases for the past several days. As of Wednesday, 69 cases were known and active in Kodiak.
The mask mandate went into effect in August after a new surge drove Kodiak’s COVID case count into triple digits, reflecting similar trends across Alaska and the Lower 48.
Tvenge said the mask mandate’s original intent was to reduce the risk of transmission and avert closures similar to what happened in 2020.
“We had a closure and it didn’t do our community any good, but it was because of the spread of the virus that we had to do that,” Tvenge said.
According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the surge is related to the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID.
While the ESC has decided to drop the mask mandate, other organizations aren’t obligated to follow suit, said Tvenge.
“I spoke with the plant operator at one of the seafood processing plants and they said regardless of the mask mandate they are going to continue their protocols within the plant for their own safety,” Tvenge said. “And the school district has always been something we’ve considered in the background because we want to keep the schools open for in-person learning.”
Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux, who sits in on ESC meetings as an observer, said the district will continue its universal mask mandate based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and its local medical advisory committee.
LeDoux said the district also will continue to test employees and students who engage in travel and will continue to ask parents to volunteer to have their students tested for asymptomatic cases.
“We are still very concerned because there are probably no other organizations that keep students and staff in such a tight concentration three feet apart,” LeDoux said. “We hope someday soon that we won’t have to wear masks because no one in the school district likes masks.”
Capt. Edward Hernaez, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Kodiak and another ESC member, added that while the mask mandate would be lifted in general, it won’t apply to all entities.
“Whatever decision made today is not going to impact all entities on the island,” Hernaez said. “The Coast Guard still has a mask mandate because it is a federal policy.”
Hernaez added that despite lower numbers and a lull in increased case counts, COVID remains a concern.
Tvenge said that if another spike occurs, the ESC could re-institute a mask mandate.
“We have to adapt to the times. … It might be a tough decision for the community to accept,” Tvenge said. “But the purpose behind our work right now is to protect the health of our community. I think education has helped the public to be aware that the virus is highly contagious and that there are situations where masks and vaccines can help prevent the virus.”
Tvenge said other measures conducted by the Emergency Services Council are being scaled back. Two electronic reader boards placed at either end of Mill Bay Road will be put back into storage over the weekend.
Tvenge also mentioned he would like to reduce the daily reporting of COVID-19 cases to a weekly report, much as was done in May as the number of cases subsided.
