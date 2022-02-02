Eighty-eight days. That’s 2,112 hours or 7,603,200 seconds. No matter how the numbers are carved, it equates to an extended time.
That is how long former Kodiak High School athletic star Nelson Tamondong was fighting for his life in a Chicago hospital. He was admitted on Nov. 2 with COVID. He went home to his family Jan. 28.
Eighty-eight might be Tamondong’s new lucky number.
“It feels great being home, seeing my family for the first time,” said Tamondong, a 1988 graduate of Kodiak High and one of the best triple jumpers in school history. His mark of 41 feet, 6.5 inches — good for fifth place at the 1988 state meet — still ranks fourth all-time.
After spending close to three months on an ECMO machine designed to offer lung and heart support, Tamondong’s first thing when discharged Saturday was to eat. Eat a lot. While in the hospital, he lost nearly 40 pounds — most of it muscle.
“I pigged out,” Tamondong said. “When I got home, my wife, family and relatives brought food with them. I tried everything, man. I overdid it.”
Tamondong’s wife, Nicole, hadn’t seen her husband since Christmas, the day before Rush University Medical Center closed to visitors because of the surge in Omicron cases. She cried and embraced him when nurses rolled him out of the hospital in a wheelchair.
Being an ICU nurse at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Nicole had seen families say goodbye to loved ones during the pandemic. She knew the odds of her husband returning home were slim. She organized prayer groups on Facebook messenger with family and friends from all over the globe, including here in Kodiak. They prayed every day at 8:30 p.m.
“He went through a lot. I’m so thankful he stayed strong and fought through it all,” Nicole said. “He is a very strong person, and he kept his spirits the entire time. He never gave up. … His determination to beat this very hard ordeal so that he could come home to us.”
Nelson is still feeling the effects of his horrific bout with COVID. His voice is strong, but he can’t talk for long periods. He takes breaks while walking upstairs to the second floor of his house. When he gets to the second floor, he has to rest again. He has physical and occupational therapy for the next four to six weeks to help him regain the muscle he lost. Once he completes treatment, he could go back to work as a senior customer representative for FedEx, a company he started working for in Anchorage in the 1990s.
“We can’t do everything all at once otherwise his oxygen level would drop quite easily,” Nicole said. “He is not on oxygen. That in itself is a miracle. I expected him to come home with oxygen support.”
Nelson’s low oxygen level drove Nicole to seek medical attention for her husband. Weeks before being admitted, Nelson, who has asthma, had bronchitis. He tested negative for COVID. Steroids did not help, and on Oct. 28, he went back to the doctor. X-rays of his lungs were good, and another Rapid COVID test popped negative. However, a day later, the PCR result was positive. Nelson was vaccinated.
On Nov. 2, Nelson’s oxygen level dropped below 90%. While at the emergency room, it fell even lower. He was admitted. An X-ray of his lung showed nothing but white, just five days after no white was visible. Less than 24 hours later, he was placed in the ICU and, on Nov. 11, was intubated and paralyzed.
Three days later, and still no improvement. Nelson was placed on ECMO and didn’t get off the machine until Jan. 17. Sixty-four days on life support.
It’s all fuzzy to Nelson. His wife and two kids — a 16-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter — visited until the hospital banned visitors on Dec. 26. They celebrated Christmas in the hospital room.
“I didn’t even realize they were there during Christmas Eve and Christmas,” Nelson said.
Nelson had scary hallucinations and had restraints on his arms and legs to keep him from pulling out the plethora of tubes and wires hooked to his body — breathing and feeding tubes, the ECMO, and multiple central lines to infuse medications and for temporary dialysis because of his kidney failure.
“I don’t remember anything,” Nelson said. “I don’t want to go through that again. It is so scary.”
For being on death’s bed for so long, the recovery was wicked fast. Nicole called it a “miracle.” He walked a few steps — with assistance — on the first day he was off ECMO. He progressed to 70 feet the next day and 200 hundred feet the day after that. He had a reason to be determined to get home.
“He wanted to be home before his daughter’s birthday,” Nicole said.
He succeeded. His daughter’s birthday was Tuesday.
“I’m just blessed and grateful, especially for all the people in the hospital. They really took care of me,” Nelson said. “Someday, I need to visit them and thank them in person.”
Nelson, also a varsity basketball player, left the island after graduating from Kodiak High. It’s been over three decades since he was last on The Rock. He moved to Chicago in 2002, after years of driving the streets of Anchorage for FedEx.
He still has friends and family here and thanked everybody in Kodiak who prayed for him.
“My home is always Kodiak,” Nelson said. “I will never forget my hometown where I grew up. I have a special place in my heart for Kodiak.”
