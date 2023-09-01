Bear

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Every year, this stretch of Rezanof Drive near Sargent Creek becomes less than safe as people crowd the area in an attempt to get the best view of Kodiak bears that are feeding on spawning salmon. 

There is no quick fix coming from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities that could make West Rezanof Drive safer during bear-viewing season.

Each year at this time, pedestrians risk getting dangerously close to highway traffic in their efforts to get the best views of Kodiak bears as they chase spawning salmon in the wetlands near Russian River and Sargent Creek.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.