There is no quick fix coming from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities that could make West Rezanof Drive safer during bear-viewing season.
Each year at this time, pedestrians risk getting dangerously close to highway traffic in their efforts to get the best views of Kodiak bears as they chase spawning salmon in the wetlands near Russian River and Sargent Creek.
The annual traffic hazard on West Rezanof Drive some 14 miles south of town is in peak season right now, with as many as three sets of bears sometimes within camera range.
It may be a dream spot for bears and the people who love to watch and photograph them. But it’s a problem for those on the road commuting to and from Bells Flats or homes further out.
A recent post from the Camai Kodiak Facebook group described a scene at the Sargent Creek bridge:
“...I had to swerve into the other lane to avoid hitting someone’s dog that got loose, with a car coming and a car behind me. I was already luckily slowing down because of the multiple vehicles already on the road looking at the bears trying not to hit them. …”
Another Camai Kodiak Facebook group commenter wrote:
“…Last week two cars chose to turn in front of me in tandem to park in a lot. The outside car missed the entrance and had to back into the road, making me and four other cars stop on the highway without notice or blinkers.”
“It’s an issue for sure. We go through it every fall,” Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sgt. Nathan Walsh told KDM.
Walsh said Troopers patrol the area frequently and have given tickets for stopping or standing on the bridge. “Obviously people who live out there know what to expect. We want people to report it to us when people are parked on the road,” Walsh said.
He added that signs warn it is illegal to stand or walk on the Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges. “But people do it anyway.”
The bridges, built in 1983, are narrow by modern standards, and earmarked for replacement. But that won’t happen anytime soon. Replacing both would cost an estimated $5.25 million.
An October 2021 report listed the deck and substructure of each as satisfactory, but the steel and concrete that spans the rivers was evaluated as in poor condition, with cracked girders and a narrow channel between support structures.
Current state Transportation Department plans call for making temporary repairs to the corroded steel and cracking concrete on the Sargent Creek Bridge. But even that work is not scheduled to begin until 2028, and the state lists it as “a temporary solution, to be paralleled by a Planning and Environmental Linkages or PEL study to determine a longer-term and sustainable solution for the bridge.”
A concurrent Sargent Creek and Russian River Bridges Planning Study is currently earmarked for $1.6 million, with no completion date listed. You can comment on what you’d eventually like to see happen with the Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges online: dot.alaska.gov/stip, by text: STIP to 855-925-2801 or by phone: 855-925-2801 PIN 2191. Refer to STIP 33445.
The state may not have a timely answer for infrastructure in the area, but the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported last April that a committee has been formed to find ways to improve traffic and safety for Kodiak bear watchers and other passersby along Rezanof Drive in the Womens Bay area.
The committee, called the Womens Bay Safety and Improvement Project, is made up of community members and representatives from Koniag, the state Department of Fish and Game, Audubon Society and Island Trails Network, among others.
“It’s crazy what [those watching the bears] do,” said Paul Chervenak, an organizer of the committee and chairman of the Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee, in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror last spring. “[They] leave their doors open, stop in the middle of the road — little kids running around right on the highway. ... We need to try to fix the problem before someone gets hurt.”
Some of the potential ideas include adding parking along these areas in addition to pedestrian and biking pathways and bridges separated from highway traffic. Other ideas include adding boardwalks or walkways for animal watchers.
Koniag currently owns the land on the waterside of the highway where development could occur, and it includes a fair amount of grassland and wooded areas.
“Koniag’s main concern is for protection from liability and management concerns that come with encouraging public access to our private lands,” Peter Olsen, land and resource manager for Koniag, said this spring in an email to KDM. “Details will need to be worked out through the planning process, but we think these issues are ultimately solvable.
“Koniag’s long-term hope is that the co-stewardship arrangement will result in a long-term positive contribution to the wellbeing of the community,” Olsen said to KDM.
