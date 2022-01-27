The City of Kodiak is one step closer to having a new fire hall.
The City Council identified Wolf Architecture Inc. as the firm it wanted to hire to design the new fire hall. The decision to hire Wolf Architecture, which was made at the council’s work session on Tuesday, was unanimously approved by both the entire council, Mayor Pat Branson and members of the selection committee in charge of choosing a firm.
The selection committee was impressed with Wolf Architecture’s past projects, said Councilman Richard Walker, who was on the selection committee. Wolf has proven itself to be budget conscious and competent, Walker said at Tuesday’s City Council work session.
“[Members of the selection committee] sat down and before we really even started talking and getting into it, we found that everyone on the committee had picked Wolf right off the top,” he said. “Their proposal was fantastic, their experience working in coastal Alaska was great. They really do good work.”
Wolf Architecture has designed 130 public safety buildings, 19 of which were done since 2000, according to the proposal the firm submitted to the city. Some of its recent projects include fire halls in Wasilla, Big Lake and Valdez. During the selection process, City Engineer Matt Holmstrom visited three stations designed by Wolf Architecture in the Mat-Su Borough and spoke with people from Valdez, he told KDM. Everyone Holmstrom spoke to gave Wolf Architecture a glowing review, he said.
“They’re a world-class designer,” Councilman John Whiddon said at the work session. “We’ve always said this is a legacy project for the city, and I think these folks are very capable.”
The Valdez fire hall was particularly impressive to the selection committee. The station in Valdez is 21,500 square feet, including a training tower. Construction cost $15.9 million, which was less than the budget that Valdez proposed, according to Wolf Architecture’s proposal. The city is expecting the fire hall to be 21,750 square feet and cost about $20 million.
“One of the reasons why the selection committee scored them so highly is they have recent success in Valdez,” Holmstrom, who was on the selection committee, said. “We’re hopeful that the lessons learned from that project [can be] leveraged to move forward with our project.”
The next step is negotiating construction costs, Holmstrom said. The hope is that a proposed contract will be ready to be reviewed at the City Council’s Feb. 24 meeting, he said. After that, Wolf Architecture should begin its work on March 10 and present a design for review by the public and the City Council in May, according to the timeline that Wolf Architecture included in its bid proposal.
Even though there is a tentative timeline for the project, there are no set dates.
“We’re trying not to be in a hurry … [On the one hand] we want to see this project move forward,” Holmstrom said. “On the other hand, we don’t want to get into a rush, we want to make sure we get this right.”
The city is still looking for funds to build the fire hall. Currently, $1.3 million is allotted to the project. The city is requesting another $18.6 from the state as a capital improvement project and is looking at other sources of funding as well. On Tuesday, Branson spoke with former Valdez Mayor Bert Cottle about joining a general obligation bond to help pay for the fire hall, Branson said at Tuesday’s work session.
