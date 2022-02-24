While at Kodiak High School, Marina Cummiskey crushed it in the swimming pool and in the classroom. That landed her a bag full of athletic and academic scholarships to Simon Fraser University, Canada’s only NCAA Division II school.
It’s not a surprise that she excelled at Simon Fraser. She graduated in December armed with degrees in psychology (major) and kinesiology (minor). Her schooling is not done, though. Cummiskey is one of 50 finalists for the McCall MacBain Scholarship, a full graduate scholarship for aspiring community leaders to attend McGill University in Montreal.
The Kodiak kid was nominated by Simon Fraser and shortlisted from a pool of nearly 700 Canadian applicants following a rigorous application and interview process, which considered character, community engagement, leadership potential and entrepreneurial drive on top of academic strength.
Regardless of what transpires over the next month, Cummiskey has already committed to attend McGill, a public research school. If selected as one of only 20 McCall MacBain Scholars, the award will cover her master’s program tuition and fees, plus a living stipend of $2,000 per month and a relocation grant. A purse worth up to $70,000. If not selected, she is eligible to receive a $10,000 finalist award.
“I had very little expectations in moving on, even at the regional level,” Cummiskey said Tuesday from Newport Beach, California. “When I got the call saying I was selected as a finalist, I literally had no words. I had no idea what to say on the phone. It is so exciting and super honored.”
At McGill, she hopes to pursue a master of arts in kinesiology and physical education, focusing on sports psychology.
During her three years swimming for Simon Fraser, Cummiskey served on the student-athlete advisory committee, planned fundraisers, advocated for a sports psychologist and co-founded the mental health subcommittee.
Cummiskey arrived at Simon Fraser in 2018, not looking to pursue a degree in psychology. It just happened through her meetings with the swim team’s sports psychologist. She liked the intersection of sports and science.
“I think a lot more attention has been brought but also needs to continue to be brought to mental health of elite athletes,” Cummiskey said. “It’s not even mental health. Sports psychology encompasses that side of things but also enhances performance and team cohesion.”
Cummiskey was an elite athlete for Kodiak High. The swimmer won four Alaska state individual titles — three in the 200-yard freestyle and another in the 100 butterfly — while also being named the state’s top female swimmer in 2017.
She said swimming for Simon Fraser was a life-changing experience that set her down the path she is on today.
“Obviously, there were some complications with COVID, and it (my swimming career) didn’t necessarily end the way that I always anticipated, but I have absolutely no regrets and look back at everything super fondly,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.