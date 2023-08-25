Karl Hertz, administrator for Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, knows how difficult it can be for newcomers to find housing on The Rock.
He went through the same process himself when he moved here from the Lower 48 in late 2020.
And, in Hertz’s first year on the island, Providence had 10 nurses rescind their acceptance letters to move to Kodiak because they couldn’t find acceptable housing. Hertz knew something had to be done if Providence was to be successful in meeting its mission and providing service to the people of Kodiak.
That something, he said, was to get into the local real estate business. Two years later, Providence is putting the finishing touches on a 16-unit mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments off Bartell Avenue, being built at a cost of $5.5 million not including the price of the land. An open house is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. The first residents — all of whom are nurses — are scheduled to move in next month.
The community is welcomed to attend next week’s open house, but the housing will be available only for Providence Kodiak employees who are new arrivals to the island.
“I think that once you find a home to live in, you kind of cross that off your mind, off your list, and you kind of forget the anxiety involved in trying to find a place for your family to live,” Hertz told KDM on Monday, from the living room of one of the new, fully furnished units.
“I lived that anxiety, and didn’t want others to have to do that,” Hertz continued. “So that’s kind of why we built these apartments. So when people relocate to the island and they say, ‘Oh, my gosh, apartments are hard to find. Homes are hard to find.’ We can say, ‘Yep, they are. That’s why we have these apartments you can rent from us until you can find your permanent home.’”
The new apartments will rent for $1,400 a month for one-bedroom units, and $1,800 a month for the two-bedroom units. In addition to being fully furnished, utilities are included in the price of the rent, and pets are allowed.
The only stipulations: You don’t currently live in Kodiak, and you are an employee of Providence. Renters will be able to stay in these apartments for up to a year, which Hertz is counting on being enough time to relieve the stress for new employees to find a place to live that works for everyone making the move.
At any given time, Providence Kodiak has about 50 job openings. Of that number, Hertz said he thinks housing is an issue for one in five people who would otherwise fill those roles.
“The others,” Hertz said in reference to new Providence Kodiak employees, “have just kind of lucked into it. Or they know of people on the island, and they’ve helped them kind of manage this ‘word-of-mouth’ real estate market. But it’s really challenging — you almost have to live on the island to figure it out.”
And that, Hertz said, is the reason Providence Kodiak got into the real estate business.
In September 2021, Hertz made a presentation to the Providence Capital Investment Board seeking support for the housing project. From approval to completion has taken only about two years, which is an incredibly short time frame considering the COVID pandemic and national labor shortages Providence had to contend with during that period.
Providence had the units pre-assembled by a company in Idaho, and then sent to Kodiak by barge for final assembly. Ground broke on the project in Kodiak in May of last year.
So far, Providence Kodiak has tenants lined up for four of the units, Hertz said, and he doesn’t think it will take long to get all 16 units filled. When that happens, Hertz said the Providence housing project could open up other rentals on the island.
“The idea would be that eventually we would be able to put 16 of [the other apartments currently leased by Providence] back on the open market for teachers and firefighters and whoever else — welders — who might need them,” Hertz said.
And, while creating the infrastructure for the first 16 units, Providence also put in sewer and electrical for a second phase that could add another 16 units, Hertz said.
But first things first.
Providence Kodiak is about to have another tool in place to entice would-be employees to Kodiak, and that will benefit the well being of Kodiak residents even if it doesn’t have an appreciable impact on relieving the strain on the local housing market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.