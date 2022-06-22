Heavy equipment operator in Prudhoe Bay. Postal worker. Social Services. Vice mayor of Larsen Bay. KANA employee. President of Larsen Bay Tribal Council.
Those are just a smattering of jobs that Kodiak resident Carol Katelnikoff has done during her 56 years on Earth.
She can now add business owner to that list.
Katelnikoff — a lifelong resident of The Rock — opened Carol’s Cab and Courier last week. Her slogan: “More than just a taxi.”
She offers sightseeing tours, food pick-up and delivery, scheduled pick-ups and chartered hourly rates.
Being a cab driver fits Katelnikoff’s outgoing personality, which is not suited for sitting at a desk. So what’s the best thing about being a cab driver? “Meeting new people — I’ve met people from all over the world,” Katelnikoff said. “It’s also the locals. I get to see people who I haven’t seen in forever.”
On Monday, Katelnikoff played tour guide to a couple from Arizona, shuttling them to all the scenic sights that can be viewed from the road system. Having strong ties to the area, she knows the land well. Her mother is from Karluk. Her father is from Ouzinkie. She is one of 12 siblings — 10 still living — and claims she is related to half of Ouzinkie.
“Being a local, I can provide more information,” Katelnikoff said.
This isn’t Katelnikoff’s first rodeo as a taxi driver. She started driving for Kodiak Island Taxi in 2018. She drove for that company until the pandemic began in 2020. When Bonnie McDonald — owner of Kodiak Island Taxi — moved off the island, an opportunity arose for Katelnikoff to purchase McDonald’s City of Kodiak cab permit. The city only has 26 permits available, and according to Katenikoff, there are only about 15 active drivers.
Getting a permit is like winning the lottery. It doesn’t just happen. The process to acquire the permit started in April.
“They (the city) wanted your cab ready and rolling out the door before they even offered you the permit,” Katelnikoff said.
She transformed her personal rig into a taxi, a blue 2011 Nissan Versa. However, gone are the days of the meters on the dash. Instead, everything is recorded on an app that is downloaded to a cell phone.
The opening of her business wasn’t precisely what Katelnikoff had hoped for.
“First three days were like, ‘Oh, no, what did I get myself into? It is so slow,” she said.
Business has picked up since then, delivering food and playing tour guide. She charges $4.85 plus mileage for food delivery and $55.50 an hour for sightseeing. She expects to be turning and burning when Kodiak’s cruise ship season begins in July. It will be the island’s first cruise ship season since the pandemic.
While working for Kodiak Island Taxi, Katelnikoff enjoyed showing off her homeland to the tourists.
“When we first started, there were a lot of veterans who were stationed here when they were younger. They came up on a cruise ship and wanted to see the area,” she said.
To contact Katelnikoff, call or text (907) 512-7329.
