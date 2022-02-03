It’s hard not to notice the conditions of the roads this time of year. There is a near constant layer of slush on the streets and some roads are entirely blocked off. Even in the summer, potholes persist to be a problem. But going forward, these problems might be resolved, or at least there might be more money available to mitigate Kodiak’s year-round road troubles.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has been conducting a survey to see what Alaskans prioritize when it comes to state infrastructure, and what it should invest in going forward. This survey and the online meeting accompanying it is called the Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan and Freight Plan. It is a part of the Alaska Moves 2050 project, which is meant to identify the Department of Transportation's priorities for the next three decades, according to the DOT.
The Department of Transportation does not know how much funding it will
have available in the future, according to the Alaska Moves 2050 project’s information page. Currently, 90% of the money used by state and local governments to
operate and maintain facilities comes from the federal government.
The nine-question survey has been open since June and so far over 2,400 people have completed it. Residents of Southwest Alaska who took the survey identified maintaining existing infrastructure, and improving bridges and roads as their top priorities, according to the DOT.
To anyone who lives in Kodiak, this is not a surprise. A lack of federal, state and municipal funding has left many roads closed off or dangerous to drive over in the winter. Thomas Lance, a member of the Monashka Bay Road Service Area Board, can attest to this. The board only covers around 1.9 miles of road, but it’s been difficult to secure funding for projects that are necessary to improve safety, according to Lance.
“I would not recommend driving down [the roads in the service area], because it’s so icy,” Lance said.
For years, the Monashka Bay Road Service Area Board has been hoping to add guard rails, straighten out roads as much as possible and more effectively fix roads that are built over swampy areas, but the money just isn’t there, he said. In fact, there is barely enough money to plow the roads, so the board decided to cut back doing that as well, according to Lance.
The Monashka Bay Road Service Area Board isn’t the only entity that is strapped for cash. The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation for Alaska State Parks has been having trouble for six years, according to Wendy Sailors, who oversees the division.
“We have had to rely heavily on our federal, non-profit and community partners across the state in all of our regions,” Sailors said. “[We] are fortunate to have these relationships that help us leverage our resources when it comes to all aspects of state parks access.”
The roads to Buskin River State Recreation Site, which is on U.S. Coast Guard land managed by Alaska State Parks, close to cars during the winter because Alaska State Parks cannot afford to plow the snow, according to Sailors.
Ultimately, it was the Coast Guard that made the decision to block off the road for cars, but Alaska State Parks supports it, because it is the best way to keep people safe, Sailors said.
The Department of Transportation has the ability to address these problems, but it needs to know about them first, which is where the survey comes in.
“The Long-Range Transportation Plan and Freight Plan… will impact all of these for the next 25 years [c]onnecting everyone, from the remote north to the big city, is a key focus,” the DOT’s website states. “That's why we need to hear from [people.]”
The survey inquires about people’s race, gender, age and community — rural, urban or remote — and asks questions about how people would prioritise projects in times when the state’s economy is strong or slow.
Information about Alaska Moves 2050 and a link to the survey can be found at alaskamoves2050.com.
