There are only two months of school left this year for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, but Assistant Superintendent Kim Saunders is already trying to ramp up volunteer efforts in preparation for this fall.
With so many volunteers taken out of schools during the COVID pandemic, she knows she has her work cut out for her.
“It’s about healthy adult presence and engagement with kids,” Saunders said. “There’s an effort to revitalize volunteer opportunities within the schools to help support students in lots of different ways. We’re looking for creative ways to do that, and the [Board of Education] is interested in promoting that at a community level.”
Saunders said there really is a task for nearly anyone who wants to volunteer.
“One of our big ideas is to have people come and just listen to kiddos read,” Saunders said. “More students need time on text, which is just active practice reading, and having the opportunity to sit with an adult who can encourage them and listen to them read is one of the best interventions you can do with a student.”
Kodiak public school students are lagging behind when compared to how students elsewhere in the same grades are performing in reading, according to the results of standardized tests taken this winter and discussed in a February Board of Education meeting.
There has also been Board of Education discussion about reaching out to different businesses or nonprofits in Kodiak to seek support for volunteers within the district, according to Saunders.
“We’re looking to match people with the areas that they care about and that they enjoy,” Saunders said. “There are always opportunities to play with kids, to read with kids, and to help support teachers in the classroom.”
The Kodiak Island Borough School District used to have volunteer coordinators, according to Saunders.
To be able to scale up the volunteer program in the district, Saunders will be trying to find a new volunteer coordinator to organize volunteers in the district and assist with registration, background checks and acting as a point of contact for volunteers.
Saunders has already scheduled to meet with potential volunteer coordinators next month. She said the scaled-up volunteer program will be in development for the rest of the school year, and she hopes to launch it by the fall.
“They have a huge impact,” Saunders said of volunteers. “The Kodiak community is committed to community schools and environments where healthy adults interact with students of all ages, and schools can’t close the gaps alone. We need to have more people engaged with students, and so volunteers are the backbone of why we’re able to do what we’re able to do in a little town where you don’t have as much infrastructure as you do in other places.”
If residents are interested in volunteering within the district, they can contact the secretary at the school they are interested in volunteering at. If residents need more input with where they’re needed, they could contact the central office at 907-486-7550.
“The opportunity to volunteer is an incredible way to contribute to our schools and our community at large,” Saunders said. “If you have time or an interest in any level of volunteering, I would encourage you to reach out... And we can help figure out what might be the best angle for that to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.