The Assembly postponed a vote to update the Kodiak Island Borough’s personnel rules and regulations at its Thursday meeting. Assembly members chose to wait until they receive information from a study being conducted by the Borough’s Human Resources Department.
The Assembly plans to discuss the changes at its May 5 regular meeting.
The Assembly unanimously approved a change to borough code that removes the tax revenue restriction that set a maximum allowable amount of tax revenue. The restriction as written violated state code because it is illegal to impose restrictions on tax revenue for bonded debt, according to documents in the meeting’s agenda packet.
The tax revenue limit was incorporated into borough code, because of the model that the borough used to calculate limits to tax revenues, according to the agenda packet. The municipality that created this model had an independent Debt Service fund. In the Kodiak Island Borough, debt services are a part of the General Fund, documents state.
BOROUGH TO GIVE MONEY TO SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR FACILITY REPAIRS
The assembly approved a $620,088 contract between Friend Contractors LLC and the borough for the former party to construct a replacement roof for Main Elementary School. In addition, the assembly approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district that states the borough will provide $1.5 million to the school district to use for the roof replacement and other updates to facilities in the district.
CONSIDERATIONS FOR RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS
The Assembly scheduled a public hearing for March 17 to discuss rezoning property that Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral sits on. The church is located in the Industrial Dis trict, a violation of borough code.
The motion to advance the proposal to a hearing passed 4-1. Assemblymen Joseph Delgado, Jared Griffin, Scott Smiley and Scott Arndt voted in favor; Assemblyman James Turner voted against.
Turner proposed rezoning the church’s land so it was not in any zone because as a historical monument, he believed that it should be independent of zoning. Turner’s proposed changes to the motion were rejected by the other Assembly Members who attended Thursday’s meeting in a 1-4 vote, where only Turner voted in favor of the proposal.
Another public hearing will discuss changes to the definition of which properties can be exempted for religious purposes. The proposed changes are meant to further align the definition with the one used by the state. The proposed updated language that was in the agenda packet is as follows:
In (a) of this section, “property used exclusively for religious purposes” includes the following property owned by a religious organization:
(1) the residence of an educator in a private religious or parochial school or a bishop, pastor, priest, rabbi, minister, or religious order of a recognized religious organization; for purposes of this paragraph, “minister” means an individual who is (A) ordained, commissioned, or licensed as a minister according to standards of the religious organization for its ministers; and (B) employed by the religious organization to carry out a ministry of that religious organization;
(2) a structure, its furniture, and its fixtures used solely for public worship, charitable purposes, religious administrative offices, religious education, or a nonprofit hospital;
(3) lots required by local ordinance for parking near a structure defined in (2) of this subsection.”
The previous language did not include a definition of a minister, the residences of education for private religious or parochial schools that are employed by the ministry, nor specify the uses of the tax exempt policies.
The assembly unanimously voted in favor of moving these proposed changes to public hearing.
LIQUOR LICENSE APPROVED FOR UPCOMING CIDERY
The assembly unanimously chose to not protest a liquor license for the Double Shovel Cider, LLC. This gives Double Shovel Cider the ability to receive a liquor license for an establishment that will be located on 101 Center Avenue.
The church is beautiful here in Kodiak. Leave it alone
