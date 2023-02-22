The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will discuss options for filling the borough manager position at a specially called meeting Thursday evening, scheduled to start after the conclusion of a regular work session.
The position has been open since last June 21, when Roxanne Murphy was fired at the end of a meeting to discuss her six-month performance evaluation.
Since that time, the Assembly has advertised for candidates, interviewed several and made at least one offer, which was ultimately declined by the candidate.
One of those finalists was Jessica Johnson, executive officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, who was twice a finalist for the borough manager’s job. The timing did not work out in either case, however, and earlier this month Johnson informed the Assembly that she has accepted another position.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad also has been asked if he would like to be considered for the position on a permanent basis.
He could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, and Borough Mayor Aimee Williams said via email: “As of right now, Dave Conrad is still acting as interim manager.”
So, 245 days after Murphy’s departure, the Borough Assembly is meeting to discuss all possible options to fill the borough manager’s role.
Scott Hahn, most recently the city manager in Rifle, Colo., is the only second-round finalist still known to be expressing interest in the borough manager’s role.
At a Borough Assembly meeting earlier this month, Special Project Support Meagan Christiansen said that last summer the Kodiak Island Borough received proposals from five executive search firms offering to assist in finding a borough manager.
At that same meeting, Christiansen said the Alaska Municipal League provides a list of people offering interim borough manager services on its website. Assembly member Scott Smiley said the Borough Assembly has previously interviewed 20 or 21 applicants through this service, and he appeared to be unimpressed.
“I really strongly believe we have exhausted the kinds of applicants that AML will be able to provide for us through their system,” Smiley said. “I think we need to try something different.”
And that leads the Borough Assembly to Thursday night’s meeting. In the agenda packet available to the public, Assistant Clerk Irene Arellano listed the options for moving forward. Among them:
• The Assembly has the authority to appoint a manager by majority vote, with neither code nor other laws requiring a particular process.
• The Assembly could seek another round of candidates.
• The Assembly could appoint a manager from “among the applicants or other persons who may not be applicants but whom the Assembly desires as a borough manager.”
• “A majority (four votes) is required for selection of a manager unless the Assembly seeks to appoint one of its members, in which case six votes in favor of such a motion are required for passage.”
• Hire a recruiting firm to identify a pool of candidates to consider.
• “Appointment of a specific individual by majority vote, such as the acting manager, for example, who has not been an applicant but who is desired by the Assembly and willing to serve.”
• Appointment of the mayor or a sitting member of the Assembly as the Borough Manager is possible, but would require a three-fourths vote in favor.
Thursday’s Assembly work session, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., has an agenda item described as “Review of Procurement Approval Level Adjustments For Borough Manager.”
There was no agenda packet information for this item, and the Kodiak Daily Mirror could not get an explanation or comment before presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.