The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will discuss options for filling the borough manager position at a specially called meeting Thursday evening, scheduled to start after the conclusion of a regular work session.

The position has been open since last June 21, when Roxanne Murphy was fired at the end of a meeting to discuss her six-month performance evaluation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.