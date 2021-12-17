The debate over bycatch in groundfish trawlers has been heating up, and halibut is one of major points of contention. For years now, the halibut quota in the direct fishery has been decreasing, while the cap on halibut bycatch for the large groundfish trawling fleets, or the Amendment 80 fleet, has stayed the same.
This year, the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council is trying a new approach. On Monday it voted to implement an “abundance-based” bycatch limit on the Amendment 80 vessels in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands.
This system that the council voted in favor of would change bycatch limits throughout the season based on measurements of species abundance, a system similar to fisheries management plans used in the state of Alaska. The halibut bycatch cap may drop to as low as 35% of last year’s limit.
“Equity among user groups needed to be restored,” Theresa Peterson, fisheries policy director for the Alaska Marine Conservation Council, said. “The current management regime resulted in direct fisheries losing access to a fair share of the exploitable halibut biomass.”
Peterson served on the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council from 2016 until 2019.
The Groundfish Forum, a trade group that represents the 19 trawlers in the Amendment 80 fleet, estimates that the drop in quota could cost the industry over $100 million.
That is the price to pay for the conservation of resources, and for the rights of halibut and subsistence fishermens, Councilman Ray Melovidov, chief operating officer of the Central Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association, said during the public comments period. Melovidov is a second-generation halibut fisherman.
Not everyone agrees with his philosophy.
There is no guarantee that the switch to abundance-based fishery management will dramatically increase the number of halibut available for the direct fishery. At Monday’s meeting, Councilman Andy Mezirow argued that there is no evidence that would directly tie a decrease in bycatch by Amendment 80 fleets to a significant increase in stock available to halibut fishermen. This is because bycatch is only one of the reasons that halibut stock, and stock available to U.S. and Alaskan fishermen, have been dropping, he said.
The NPFMC is not the only body that has significant control over the halibut fishery. Actual quotas for halibut fishermen are set by the International Pacific Halibut Commission, a body that is made up of both U.S. and Canadian officials, that set the quotas for halibut catch and distribution. Many critics of the new management system say that, even if halibut quotas do increase, there is no guarantee that fish will be going to U.S. fishermen, let alone Alaskan fishermen.
“There is an allocation issue,” Woodley said. “When you look at how the fish is allocated, when we give up or lose bycatch, it doesn’t translate one-to-one to the directed [halibut] fishery. Over 63% of it is ‘lost’ to the IPHC’s distribution process.”
Halibut bycatch is as low as it will be able to get and the only way for Amendment 80 fleets to meet these new limits would be to decrease the amount of flatfish they are trying to catch, Woodley said. For people within the Amendment 80 fleet, this could cut their salaries by almost $30,000 a year, according to Woodley. In exchange, the halibut fishermen could earn $750 a year, which is not a fair trade off, he said.
The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council’s recommendation needs to be reviewed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration before it is approved by the Secretary of Commerce. It may be over a year before the new system is enacted.
In the new year, the Groundfish Forum will meet up and weigh their options, Woodley said.
