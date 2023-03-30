The Coast Guard Spouses’ Association of Kodiak will be putting on its hangar sale April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak.
The garage-style sale is held each year in the Coast Guard’s C-130 hangar. A bake sale held in conjunction with the event is used as a Spouses Association fundraiser for scholarships, grants and other programs, including Santa to the Villages.
The sale is open to all Kodiak residents, but only people who have base access or a sponsor can purchase a table and sell items.
Federal civilians, Coast Guard contractors, non-appropriated funding civilians, Coast Guard personnel and their dependents are among those able to purchase a space.
The Spouses’ Association is giving out about $18,000 in scholarships and grants this year.
“We have several different things we do to give back to the community, such as Santa to the Villages,” said Jenna Theut, chair of Scholarships and Grants for the Spouses’ Association, in an interview with KDM. “So, the scholarships and grants are just another one of our ways to give back.”
Four Kodiak High School seniors will be receiving large scholarships from the Spouses’ Association. The students were chosen based on applications and essays submitted. Natalia Magnuson is receiving the largest scholarship, for $2,000 to pursue a degree in occupational therapy. Three $1000 scholarships are being given to Hadley Parker, John Ticman and Kyleigh Marsh.
In addition, two Military Spouse Scholarships for $500 each were given out to Amalyn Hamilton, who is seeking a degree in information technology at the American Military University, and Lindsay Biladeau, who is using the funds for the early childhood development program at Seattle Pacific University.
Another $12,000 in grants will be given to local non-profit organizations for a variety of projects. The money will be spread between Kodiak Island Borough School District, Kodiak Kingfisher’s Swim Club, Kodiak 4-H, Friends of Kodiak Fair and Rodeo, Kodiak Head Start, Kodiak History Museum, Kodiak KINDNESS Project, Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, Alutiiq Museum and Archaeology Repository, Brother Francis Shelter Kodiak, Camp Woody and Kodiak Community Gardens.
The Spouses’ Association raises money through several fundraisers, the largest being the fall Stiles-Clark auction.
The 2022 Stiles-Clark auction was the first auction since the pandemic. It was a record year for the Spouses’ Association, with the auction raising more than $40,000 — $10,ooo more than the previous high.
“The crazy part is we broke a record by more than $10,000 with a group of women who had never planned an event like that before,” Spouses’ Association President Jaiden Wolkoff told KDM in a statement.
“There were maybe three existing members who had gone to it before. But because COVID stopped the auction for a few years, our group literally had no idea what to do or expect. Our auction chairs, Brittany Chevalier and Jacey Lovins, went in totally blind with only a handful of guidance and a bunch of old information. They did amazing and it was a complete success!”
The fundraisers all help fund the scholarships, grants and other events. Santa to the Villages costs the association about $7,000 every year to put on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.