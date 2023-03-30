Brother Francis Shelter

Courtesy of the Coast Guard Spouses’ Association

Representatives from the Coast Guard Spouses’ Association awards a check to Susan Smith (right), the director of the Brother Francis Shelter. 

The Coast Guard Spouses’ Association of Kodiak will be putting on its hangar sale April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak.

The garage-style sale is held each year in the Coast Guard’s C-130 hangar. A bake sale held in conjunction with the event is used as a Spouses Association fundraiser for scholarships, grants and other programs, including Santa to the Villages.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.