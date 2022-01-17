M/V Kennicott and the M/V Hubbard collided while docking in Ketchikan at 4:25 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
There were 53 people on the Kennicott and one on the Hubbard, and no one was hurt, DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich told the KDM. Both vessels were damaged, but as of Friday the DOT believes the damage was only minor, according to the release.
The Kennicott’s window and sponson — a projection on the vessel which extends outward and improves stability — were damaged, while the Hubbard only suffered “minimal damage” according to the release.
The Kennicott went to Ketchikan for its annual overhaul, which is scheduled to last until April 21. The state plans to build new crew quarters on the Hubbard in 2022, the release stated. The vessels should still be able to return to service as scheduled.
It is too soon to tell how much it will cost to repair damages to either vessel, Dapcevich told the KDM.
