221027-G-TR299-1156

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray photo 

Cavin Webb, customer service attendant for base Kodiak, holds the Frederick J. McKenney Lifetime Spirit Award for his efforts and dedication to keeping the base gym safely open during the pandemic.

 Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray

Cavin Webb, a prior enlisted gunner’s mate in the Coast Guard, knew what Coast Guard members and their families needed to let off steam during the pandemic — the base gym to remain open. 

Webb kept the gym open with the help of a fogging machine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.