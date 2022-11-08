Cavin Webb, a prior enlisted gunner’s mate in the Coast Guard, knew what Coast Guard members and their families needed to let off steam during the pandemic — the base gym to remain open.
Cavin Webb, a prior enlisted gunner’s mate in the Coast Guard, knew what Coast Guard members and their families needed to let off steam during the pandemic — the base gym to remain open.
Webb kept the gym open with the help of a fogging machine.
Through research, Webb, a customer service attendant at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, purchased and installed a Halo Fogging System in the gym. The machine fogged the open spaces in the gym for 30 minutes, and after a 2-hour window to let the disinfectant solution work its magic, members could workout.
Webb’s efforts earned him the 2021 Frederick J. McKenney Lifetime Spirit Award, announced last week. The annual award recognizes hospitality professionals who have overcome personal and professional adversity and challenges while achieving success in their respective Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs over the course of their career.
“I’m really grateful to receive this award,” Webb said. “It came as a huge surprise. Nothing made me happier than to see the smiling faces entering and exiting the gym.”
Not only did Webb keep the gym operational during the pandemic, but he also helped create and maintain a positive and healthy work environment for his coworkers.
“It was great to have someone with his experience as a prior Coast Guardsman who could relate to the active duty customers and their spouses,” MWR staff member James Willis said. “Overall, Cavin is a very friendly person with a lot of great stories and knowledge. He has an awesome attitude about life, and I was thankful to work alongside him during the pandemic.”
As the pandemic settled and cases dwindled, Webb’s instinct to help and aid others didn’t stop. Willis said Webb is always ready to assist new personnel, whether giving tours or driving members to the grocery store in town.
“It’s great that things are getting back to normal, and I’m able to be more involved with the Coast Guard community once again,” Webb said. “I’m really appreciative for this award, and I look forward to helping the next group of Coasties that come to Base Kodiak.”
