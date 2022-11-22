Galley Tables Storytelling returned to live audiences in Kodiak last weekend, bringing the Emerald Isle one step closer to its full pre-COVID artistic expression.
People were at St. Mary’s Gym before 7 Saturday night, when the doors opened. While waiting, patrons chatted about past Galley Tables events, extended heart-felt hugs to reunited friends and sampled food truck cuisine.
The “donation at the door” ticket price was a bargain, with story lovers dropping cash in the glass jar that sat on a table surrounded by artful black-and-white, original-design Galley Tables pins and stickers.
Based on Alaska storytelling practices, Galley Tables featured seven people sharing personal stories based on a common theme. Saturday’s theme was “Back Home Again.” But the theme was interpreted very differently by each storyteller, so the evening unfolded with diverse narratives that provoked and evoked the imagination.
The theme allowed storytellers to draw on a wide range of topics and, even if just for a few hours, brought Kodiakans closer together.
On behalf of Galley Tables, Story Board Member Ellamy Tiller said: “It was so good to bring Galley Tables back home. Every time we do a show we become more in love with Kodiak. [It] feels like it brings us all closer together. I feel so grateful to be a part of Galley Tables and the Kodiak community.”
The physical features of the auditorium resembled an underground, New York-styled club. And the dimly lit auditorium had two focal points; the stage and the marimbas. A local band with musical guest Chuwitsa Marimba and a group led by Laura Creighton with musicians Kristie Wall, Teresa Hedges and Emily Lacobucci delighted the house with warm-weathered, island-styled songs.
Behind the stage platform hung a dark curtain, laced with small white lights, and bigger spotlights on either side of the speaker added a dramatic appeal. The stories — a rich tapestry of the human experience — remained brilliant in scope, magnificent in design. Each complemented the other as the night’s performance unleashed an array of talented voices.
The first storyteller was Crystal Wheeler, who opened the night’s program with “Rat Story,” the true-life adventure of a stowaway rat that managed to escape back into the Wheeler home. Crystal was a warm and engaging speaker, a delight.
Next up was Sara Loewen, an unscheduled, reluctant, last-minute fill in for a speaker who was out sick. She charmed the audience with her witty and well-told travel story about U.S. health insurance, her son’s broken arm, two German Good Samaritan sisters and Greek health care. When asked about the event, Loewen said: “I am glad to have Galley Tables back. This is really our 10th year. We had to be very creative during COVID.
“The return of a live audience was so wonderful — people are ready to laugh and feel with you. The storytellers are not performers, just regular people telling a story. We are an entirely volunteer organization, and [are] so grateful for all the community support.”
Brandt Peacock followed in the night’s program. His was a story that recalled his worst day as a 14-year-old boy that ended with a bizarre, random cat experience. The well-articulated series of events captured the theme and reminded everyone that even the most broken road still leads back home.
Mary Schwarzhans closed the first half of the night’s show with a hilarious story about the adventures of a Kodiak pet sitter, the eating habits of African Clawed Frogs and growing up in tornado alley. Schwarzhans’ comedic edge delivered. When asked, Schwarzhans said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Kodiak dance community and have an exhibit of abstract pieces inspired by Kodiak displayed in the foyer of the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, and I am currently working on honing my comedic skill.”
Intermission featured more of the musical renderings of Chuwitsa Marimba.
Daria Safronova opened the second part of the show with a tender, comedic and dramatic story about repurposing. The resale shops in Kodiak procure more than just things, they sell memories. When asked, Safronova, a social studies teacher at Kodiak High School, said: “Storytelling is the most ancient way to share the experience of an adventure, a successful hunt, a survival saga, or of a loss. Sharing these stories with the circle of family and friends allowed our ancestors to, eventually, form a particular language and a particular culture. Kodiak is small enough for the same to happen. There are people like me who keep telling new stories (this is my fifth time!) and there are people who keep coming to listen to new stories.
“Some people still remember my story about the trip from Hell to Paradise, and I told it in 2016! Just a month ago I ran into a couple on the trail who remembered me through my other story, and they said my accent was a big part of it. It might have been, it might have been not. As a storyteller, I need to say that the act of storytelling requires an active participation from the audience. Their empathy is of essence and Kodiak is great for this! You know, I am a funny person and I like to make people laugh. But yesterday I decided to tell a sad story about old things being put back into recirculation through Kodiak thrift stores. I wanted to draw attention to the stories behind them, to people’s feelings behind them and how we sometimes forget about it.
“My story was an extended metaphor of how you cannot really own anything... husbands, children, toys... Eventually, they all get rehomed, put back into circulation, so to say. The only thing we have left, the only thing we can hold onto after this happens is a story. And this story not only needs to be TOLD, it needs to be HEARD.”
KMXT’s Terry Haines recalled a wonderful family-style going-home story. Complete with mystical animal mishaps, a run in with a police officer, his son’s first words and the everyday business of running out of gas, the story was a winner.
Joshua Davis masterfully closed the night’s performance with a tender tale of young servicemen coming home from an overseas deployment for the holidays. An unexpected stop — short of their final destinations — was where the youths found Christmas in a most touching way. Davis connected with the audience with a maturity well beyond his years.
The heartbreak of a holiday away from family and the joy of discovering Christmas in a most unfamiliar place was brilliant. Davis is a gifted storyteller, a true holiday treasure.
The next Galley Tables is scheduled for January.
