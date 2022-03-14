Congress’ $1.5 trillion omnibus budget bill includes almost $12.79 million for island-specific interests. The bill, which was approved on Friday, is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.
If the bill is approved, Kodiak will get $7 million to build a new fire hall for the city. This would bring the total amount of money set aside for the building of a new fire hall to $8.3 million — around $11 million less than the estimated cost of building the new fire hall.
Mayor Pat Branson is confident the city will be able to make up the difference in Juneau. The city has been discussing the need for a fire hall with state legislators, beyond Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, and Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, she said. There is also the option of taking out a general obligation bond, she said.
Building a new fire hall is at the top of the city’s list of capital improvement projects. The current fire hall has been subjected to serious seismic damage in the past few years. It is located on a fault line and there is concern that, if another earthquake happens, its roof will collapse.
“[The bill] is very exciting, and we’re grateful to Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski and Rep. [Don] Young for including us in the omnibus,” Branson said.
Money for the fire hall was earmarked by Young.
The rest of the proposed funding for Kodiak are from Murkowski’s earmarks. She advocated for $3.25 million to replace the wastewater lift station, $1.5 million from the Emergency Operations Grant Program to be given the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor to build a new tsunami community center and $50,000 will be given to the Kodiak Area Native Association to study impacts of harmful algal blooms on public health and the environment.
The City of Kodiak was one of only three cities in the state that received earmarks for two projects.
Sen. Dan Sullivan did not earmark any requested funding for Alaska and, unlike Young and Murkowski, Sullivan did not vote in favor of the bill. His reason for opposing the budget was that he and his staff did not have enough time to review the final proposal, he said in a press release. The budget packet ended up being 2,741 pages long, and senators had less than two days to review in its entirety before it went to vote.
“I could not support such a bill on which my staff and I were unable to do our appropriate and necessary due diligence,” Sullivan said in a news release. “We need to fix our broken budget process that does not serve our military, government or the American people well.”
If Congress did not pass a budget before the end of the day on Friday, either the government would have shut down, or Congress would have needed to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government open while it worked out a budget. Many government entities, including the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Transportation, have publicly stated that short-term spending bills impede their ability to effectively do their jobs.
The budget also includes $13.6 billion for military and humanitarian aid in Ukraine and $15.6 billion in pandemic aid. That is over twice the amount of money the Biden administration requested for Ukraine and around half the minimum amount of money that the White House’s coronavirus response team stated was necessary to prepare for new coronavirus variants and provide economic relief.
