Cruise

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Silver Whisper docks at Pier 2 last week in Kodiak.

With six more visits scheduled this year, Kodiak’s cruise ship economy is showing slow but steady growth. 

In its best year since the pandemic, approximately 15,420 cruise ship passengers are scheduled to visit Kodiak in 2023 by season’s end Oct. 15. May saw the biggest numbers, with 6,900 passengers on seven dockings, followed by June with only 312 passengers on one docking. 

