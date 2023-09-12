With six more visits scheduled this year, Kodiak’s cruise ship economy is showing slow but steady growth.
In its best year since the pandemic, approximately 15,420 cruise ship passengers are scheduled to visit Kodiak in 2023 by season’s end Oct. 15. May saw the biggest numbers, with 6,900 passengers on seven dockings, followed by June with only 312 passengers on one docking.
Compared to Alaska’s visitor-oriented cities like Juneau and Skagway, Kodiak is a drop in the ocean for the big cruise lines. But for smaller, adventure-oriented ships, oftentimes with 500 or fewer passengers, Kodiak is a unique destination with real working-town cache.
“Kodiak’s a fishing town, we’re an independent working community, and that is very attractive to the smaller ships,” said Discover Kodiak Executive Director Brock Simmons.
For example, Kodiak is part of an expensive itinerary on the 530-passenger Roald Amundsen. Norway-based Hurtigruten Expeditions charges around $10,000 for it’s 19-day trip that includes stops in Misty Fjords near Ketchikan, Wrangell, Sitka and Icy Bay in Southeast, then to Kodiak, the Alaska Peninsula, Dutch Harbor, St. Matthew Island and Nome.
The ship’s manifest includes passengers from all over Europe and Asia, and they have a day to visit downtown museums and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, among other destinations.
There’s enough time for Amundsen passengers to get on a van and see some further flung sights, too, Simmons said. “We reach out to our members the day before a ship comes in so they can get ready and offer a harbor tour or a trip out of town. We try to provide as many experiences as we can.”
The Amundsen and Hapag-Lloyd’s Hanseatic Nature are the only ships that made three visits to Kodiak this year. Half of the 16 ships on the schedule made only one stop in Kodiak in 2023.
Kodiak’s lack of tour infrastructure is part of the draw, Simmons said. Kodiak is without a dedicated cruise ship dock like most Southeast Alaska communities, and ships tie up at the same docks as the freighters and fishing boats. “These aren’t your mainstream companies.”
None of cruise ship companies who make stops in Kodiak currently own property here or their own tours here, a common business practice elsewhere.
The remainder of Kodiak’s 2023 season is relatively busy. Wednesday, the 600-passenger Silver Muse arrives at 8 a.m. for a 9-hour stay. On Saturday, it’s the 530-passenger Nansen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here’s the rest of the 2023 schedule:
— Sept. 20: Noordam, 1924 passengers, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
— Sept. 23, L’Austral, 260 passengers, 12 noon – 8 p.m.
— Sept. 25, Viking Orion, 930 passengers, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
— Sept. 26, Seven Seas Explorer, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The season’s last ship scheduled is the 700-passenger Regatta, owned by industry giant Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings. It will be the only visit to Kodiak this year for the California-based ship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.