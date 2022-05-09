The Borough Assembly postponed a decision over whether to remove a provision in borough code that allows assembly members to attend meetings remotely during times of crisis. The decision was made after a public hearing Thursday.
The option to attend meetings remotely was introduced in 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic. That was the same time period when the Borough Assembly and the City Council voted to convene the Emergency Services Council without a pre-established date when the council should stand down. It created a significant backlash from members of the community. Cort Neff, a Kodiak resident who spoke during the public hearing, referred to the Emergency Services Council as “dictatorial.”
The Borough Assembly announced plans to review and potentially rewrite the ordinance that established the Emergency Services Council after the borough decides on a budget, Assemblyman Scott Arndt said. One rationale behind removing the language from code is that it will reset the emergency response standards to what it was prior to the pandemic. Another is that people learn better and can communicate better when they meet in person.
“I think it’s really crucially important for assembly members to meet face to face because it takes a lot to understand the full force of … the arguments,” Assemblyman Scott Smiley said. “It’s not just words, it’s knowing the people as well.”
Opponents of the change argue that it is useful to have this option if an emergency — which can include natural disasters — were to happen. Dissenting assembly members stated that it does not address the real problem at hand, which is how the Emergency Services Council was able to meet for an indefinite period of time.
“From listening to some of the testimony and the ideas brought forward before, it sounds like what is being deleted is not really addressing the problems that I hear from the public,” Assemblyman Joe Delgado said. “It sounds like the concern is more like the actual declaration of the emergency that people did not agree with and not necessarily what we are [addressing], which is restricting our options for meeting.
The Borough Assembly unanimously voted to postpone a decision on whether or not to remove this provision from borough code until its next public meeting on May 19.
AMENDING PERSONNEL RULES AND REGULATIONS
After another public hearing, the Borough Assembly approved an ordinance to amend Kodiak Island Borough Personnel Rules and Regulations to reflect the curtain Collective Bargaining Agreements with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union and eliminate the Personnel Advisory Board, according to court documents. The last time that the borough code was updated was in the late 1990s, according to documents in the agenda packet.
These changes will not have any fiscal impact, those documents state.
The staff intends to propose more amendments to Personnel Rules and Regulations, according to the documents. Some of these proposals will come after professional consultation, or after they are provided by the union members during the next contract negotiation, according to court documents.
This vote was not unanimous.
Delgado, Jared Griffin, Geoff Smith and Smiley voted for these amendments, while Ardnt and James Turner objected.
Turner stated that he would rather wait until the proposed changes are put forward and approve any amendments at that time. Delgado referred to these proposed changes as a “living motion” that can be changed over a period of time.
$670K CONTRACT TO PROCESS ROCKS NEAR LANDFILL
The Borough Assembly gave Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy the go-ahead to create a contract that will cost at most $669,750 with Brechan Construction LLC. Brechan Construction was awarded a contract in February to create a cover for the landfill. Part of this process included blasting and processing rock to use as that future cover, according to the documents in the agenda packet. The borough realized that there was the potential to significantly increase the amount of processed rock after the project was completed, which would require a change to the contract, according to those documents.
OPEN SEAT ON PARKS AND REC COMMITTEE
The borough declared another vacant seat on the Parks and Recreation Committee. The seat was previously held by Gregory Hersh. Hersh, who is a member of the Coast Guard, was given an off-island assignment and will not return for two years, according to documents in the agenda packet. His term was supposed to end in 2023.
The Parks and Recreation Committee only has three members now, which is not enough to form a quorum. Anyone interested in serving on the seat can contact the Kodiak Island Borough Clerk’s Office. The office number is 907-486-9310.
