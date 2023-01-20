A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Looking for a great Feats kind of activity this weekend? Try Three Sisters Trail. Saturday looks to have the more favorable weather conditions. The forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 34 and gusty winds in the morning. Sunday has a chance of snow in the morning and rain later in the day. Three Sisters is a 1.9-mile out-and-back trail on the way to White Sands Beach at Monashka Bay. It’s generally considered a moderately challenging route that takes 2 hours and 35 minutes to complete.
COME OUT OF THE COLD
TODAY
• Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Open 10 am to 5 pm.
• Every Friday night there’s a featured band at Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive Kodiak. Phone: 907.486.5712
• Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. The horror/comedy “The Menu,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Starts at 7 pm.
• Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 p.m. 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
SATURDAY
• Kodiak Harvest pick up time for local fish and produce. 1420 Selig St., Noon to 3 pm.
• Acrylic Pouring with Megan Ivanoff, 1-3 pm, Kodiak High School Art Room. Tuition: $20. Create abstract masterpieces by experimenting with color and technique — all levels welcome. Supplies are provided. Open to participants 16 and older. For more information, call 907.942.5840 or email kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com
• Harborside Fly-By Café, 1715 Mill Bay Road. Banjoist Matt Mahan of Kodiak will be playing Scruggs Bluegrass style starting at 2 pm.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Check hours online or by phone
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844. Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org. Website: alutiiqmuseum.org
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907.486.5920.
Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org Website: kodiakhistorymuseum.org
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com. Website: Kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348. Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org Website: kodiakmaritimemuseum.org
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015
Email: jbs@kadiak.org Website: kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Phone: 907.486.9343
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.