The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is still responding to the cyberattack that happened in May.
The DHSS has extended the deadline to Feb. 28 for people interested in signing up for a free credit monitoring service. The service would make it easier for people to identify fraudulent expenses on credit cards and spot identity theft.
The hackers, who targeted the Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act and the Alaska Personal Information Protection Act, may have gained access to personal information, including Social Security numbers, addresses, financial information, and past interactions with the Department of Health and Social Services, according to a September release from the department
The release was the first time that the Department of Health and Social Services notified people of the full scope of the information that the hackers had access to. The DHSS said that it delayed releasing the information because it thought it could compromise its investigation of the cyberattack.
There is no evidence that the cyberattack is ongoing, according to the most recent update from the DHSS.
The Department of Health and Social Services could not be reached for questions.
A sign-up code for the credit monitoring system was emailed to everyone who applied for the Permanent Fund Dividend between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1. People can call 1-888-484-9355 or email PrivacyOfficial@alaska.gov for help signing up for the credit monitoring system.
