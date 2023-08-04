St. Mary’s suspends 2020-2021 school year

St. Mary’s Catholic School on Mill Bay Road.

 DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Rock Educational Group, the largest homeschool cooperative in Kodiak, will be occupying what used to be the St. Mary’s Catholic School building. The first day of school is Sept. 6.

Officials with St. Mary’s Parish could not be reached for comment, but according to its website the school was established in 1954. This first school, with only 12 students, was located in downtown Kodiak in a Quonset hut.

