The Rock Educational Group, the largest homeschool cooperative in Kodiak, will be occupying what used to be the St. Mary’s Catholic School building. The first day of school is Sept. 6.
Officials with St. Mary’s Parish could not be reached for comment, but according to its website the school was established in 1954. This first school, with only 12 students, was located in downtown Kodiak in a Quonset hut.
The school was relocated to its current location following the 1964 earthquake and tsunami. Sr. Diane served as principal at St. Mary’s Catholic School from 1968 to 2009, with other members of the Order of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart serving as the primary faculty.
Under their guidance, enrollment grew to 200 students.
In 2009, the Grey Nuns left St. Mary’s school to lay personnel. The last application form and tuition contract on St. Mary’s website was for the 2021-22 school year.
Meanwhile, the number of families involved with The Rock has been growing, and the cooperative used St. Mary’s facilities for various projects last year, according to previous KDM reporting.
“Parents have a voice, we listen to what parents need and we work hard to keep open mindedness in the program.” said The Rock board member Angela Graham.
Being a working and homeschooling parent requires finding a balance between the two. Graham said The Rock “allows me the flexibility to be whatever I want to be in my kids educational journey, because I can participate as much as I request to.”
Since St Mary’s closed, The Rock adopted the preschool and kindergarten program, which is new for the co-op this year. Other classrooms will host a combination of ages with first and second graders together, third, fourth and fifth graders together, and sixth, seventh and eighth grades together. Each classroom has a limit of 15 students.
As of now, The Rock has five teachers. Their goal is to add two teacher aides and an administrative assistant. Graham said the goal “is flexible because we are a co-op, so some of those positions are held by parents volunteering or wonderful people who work part time.”
Tuition starts at a base rate of $2,400 with payment plan options paid to The Rock Educational Group; however, since The Rock is registered with PACE, IDEA and AKTEACH homeschooling programs, varying reimbursements can be made depending on the program selected.
Graham said the expansion of The Rock paves the way for a classic Kodiak schooling experience where the community is part of the education process.
