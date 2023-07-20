A Kodiak resident could face as many as 10 years in jail after being found guilty on a felony charge for knowingly possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Last week, Robert Cook, 48, was tried on two felony charges. He was found guilty of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree. He was found not guilty on a count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree.
Cook faces a presumptive term of 6 to 10 years in prison, according to the State of Alaska’s Department of Law. He is currently being held in police custody, according to court records.
Cook will be sentenced on Oct. 11 by Kodiak Superior Court Judge Stephen Wallace, who oversaw the trial.
Last August, members of the Kodiak Alaska State Trooper Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Coast Guard Investigative Service discovered a distribution quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a law enforcement raid on the place where Cook was staying.
The drugs found during the raid included 385 fentanyl pills and 2.5 pounds of meth. The volume of drugs had a street value in Kodiak of more than $130,000, according to law enforcement testimony.
No arrests were made at the time of the drug bust, but Cook was in the house, according to his testimony. Cook rents a portion of the house for use when he is not fishing, according to his testimony.
Cook was arrested after the Kodiak Alaska State Trooper Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit finished its investigation.
