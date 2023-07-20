A Kodiak resident could face as many as 10 years in jail after being found guilty on a felony charge for knowingly possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Last week, Robert Cook, 48, was tried on two felony charges. He was found guilty of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree. He was found not guilty on a count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree.

