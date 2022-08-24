Kodiak Island Borough School District COVID-19 safety protocols will resume next week where they ended last spring.
Under the district’s Healthy Schools Protocol, face masks will be optional under most circumstances for students, staff and school visitors.
COVID testing is not required to return to school next week, but testing kits will be available at schools free of charge to students with parental consent. The district is asking parents to check their kids for COVID symptoms every morning, and to keep kids home if they have a temperature of 100.4 or above, or show typical COVID symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, severe cough or rash of unknown origin.
Kids who test positive for COVID will not be allowed to return to school for five days, and if they return to school on Day Six, checking in with the school nurse and wearing a face mask for five more days will be required.
Other circumstances where face masks are strongly recommended are: if a student, staff or visitor’s COVID symptoms develop at school; if a person is recovering from illness with prolonged symptoms; or if a person has had close contact with a person who has recently tested positive.
The Kodiak Island Borough is currently under yellow, or moderate, risk for COVID transmission. Kodiak cases dropped sharply the first two weeks of August. As of August 13, the end of the most recent statistical period, there were 20 active COVID cases reported.
