Day two of ComFish, Alaska’s largest commercial fisheries trade show, will feature another nine educational forums and the chance for 2 to 4 inches of new snow.
Here are some of the forums likely to draw today’s biggest crowds:
• 10-10:45 am: Update from the State of Alaska Department of Fish & Game;
• 12:30-1 pm: Alaska salmon price report;
• 1:30-2 pm: State legislative update.
Kodiak’s 44th annual ComFish, which is being held at the high school and put on by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, started with blowing snow. But that didn’t prevent a good turnout for the federal legislative update via Zoom featuring Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska.
They expressed concerns about various threats to fisheries, ranging from salmon to crab.
Disaster declarations were approved last December for several distressed fisheries, including the canceled Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab harvests. The declarations were for poor or closed Alaska harvests going back to 2020 and including crab and salmon fisheries.
“You’ve been impacted by the fisheries disasters that we’re seeing, and we need to get those resources out there,” Murkowski said. “The process is too long in how fisheries disasters are designated. It takes way too long to secure relief for them, so we’ve got to get a reform bill out there.”
The Fisheries Resource Disaster Improvement Act aims to improve administration of disaster funding and get money to harvesters and related businesses in a more timely fashion.
Help from Washington needs to be more than just expedient disaster declarations. That help should include ways to prevent collapses in the first place, Peltola said.
“We need to make changes at a much faster pace than we are today, and we’re seeing this systemwide collapse and spirals everywhere we look,” Peltola said. “Most King salmon runs, chums and silvers.... Crab all over the Bering Sea; it just kind of feels like, ‘What’s next?’ Some people say there’s nothing that we can do or that climate change is to blame, and that’s it. I’m just not willing to write off salmon and write off the people that depend on salmon.”
Murkowski attributed the issues fisheries are facing to a range of issues, including illegal fishing by other countries, climate change and bycatch. She described fishery issues as a crisis, and the current fishery management systems used to respond to issues cannot keep up.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t say anything about bycatch,” Peltola said, “which I think is the elephant in the room. I’m sure many of you have questions about my position on fisheries management, particularly bycatch. But I just really want to be clear that I personally feel like we can be doing better. Progress has been made, but we can’t settle for the status quo.”
Both Murkowski and Peltola started off their updates by making reference to the Willow oil project, which was approved by the Biden administration earlier this week and has the potential to be Alaska’s largest oil and gas development effort in decades. The project drew support from all three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation. The project will bring more jobs and revenue for Alaska, and will be [an energy] resource that is needed for the United States and its friends and allies, according to Murkowski.
“I know this is not a fish specific item, but it’s really important for all Alaskans and I’m happy to see the Biden administration moving forward with the final decision and approving this widely supported project,” Peltola said during her presentation.
Another topic brought up by both Murkowski and Peltola was the Pebble Mine project.
The Environmental Protection Agency blocked development of the Pebble Mine project planned for Bristol Bay last January, protecting what most people agree is the greatest sockeye salmon run on the planet.
“The team that you’ve sent to D.C. has already seen some major wins for fisheries in Alaska,” Peltola said.
