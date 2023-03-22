The city of Kodiak is ready to recommend a contractor for the Kodiak Fire Station replacement project at the City Council meeting this Thursday.
The city received proposals from three Anchorage contractors: Osborne Construction Co., Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. and Roger Hickel Contracting Inc.
The city of Kodiak’s Core Project Team evaluated and scored the three proposals, and interviewed the interested contractors March 7 and 8 in Anchorage.
The Core Project Team is recommending Osborne Construction, and will be bringing a professional services proposal to the City Council this week. The agreement totals $30,000 to participate in the design development and constructability process up to 100%.
City Manager Mike Tvenge, Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke, Fire Chief Frank Dorner, City Engineer Matt Holmstrom and City Council member Rich Walker make up the Core Project Team.
“The city received three excellent proposals and heard from prepared teams of whom are highly qualified to complete the Kodiak Fire Station,” wrote Tvenge in the agenda packet for Thursday’s meeting. “In addition, throughout this process, we learned that the project appears to be aligned with our current budget.
“While all proposals and interviews were of high caliber, Osborne provided an impressive amount of constructability information throughout the process and showed dedication to our project. We are confident that Osborne Construction is the best team for the fire station project and the community of Kodiak. Their mechanical and electrical sub-contractors are local, capable and having installers on island for commissioning and warranty issues made Osborne stand out above the others.”
Added Bahnke, in an interview with KDM: “We feel very strongly as the Core Project Team they scored a few points above everybody else. They were all three excellent proposals. We were really lucky to have those choices in the selection process.”
Walker agreed.
“They’re all good contractors; it was close,” he said. “But Osborne came in and really put on a good presentation and went above and beyond. That’s why we ended up going with them.”
If the City Council and Core Project Team feel the design input from Osborne Construction is successful at the close of the design process, the contractor will be asked to continue in the next steps of constructing the fire station, which is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023, according to documents.
“We bring proactive leadership, quality projects with major emphasis on safety, quality as well as emphasizing on-time completion within budget,” Osborne Project Manager Randy Barnes wrote in a cover letter to the city of Kodiak. “Our internal ability to manage complicated and challenging projects has made us unique in our field as a general contractor.
“Osborne knows how to deliver projects under alternative delivery methods. We have executed design-build contracting for years, delivering some of the region’s most successful design-build projects for public agencies and the U.S. government… . The Kodiak Fire Station replacement project is exactly the type of project that will benefit from Osborne’s alternate delivery method experience.”
Osborne Construction could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Under the Construction Manager/General Contractor process the city will manage separate contracts for the designer and contractor. The city of Kodiak plans for the contractor to work with Wolf Architecture and have the guaranteed maximum price for the project set by late summer, Bahnke said in previous KDM interviews.
The deadline for contractor proposals was Feb. 15. That was later than the original schedule, which would’ve had a core project team recommendation ready last month for the City Council. The city pushed back solicitation deadlines so it could get maximum participation for their proposals, according to previous KDM reporting.
The city of Kodiak has secured $22 million to fund the project. According to Bahnke, one of the reasons the city is using the Construction Manager/General Contractor method is to set a guaranteed maximum price contract. The city initially placed extra funds for this project on its state and federal capital improvement projects list, but city management didn’t feel that asking for additional funds for contingencies or price escalations was appropriate since that number is unknown at this time, according to Bahnke.
The most current design narrative puts the building at just under 20,000 square feet (about four times the area of a basketball court) on two floors, plus equipment, training and a mechanical mezzanine, according to information available on the Kodiak Fire Station Replacement blog.
The first floor will feature administrative and community space, as well as a training room and fitness areas. The second floor will have what is called an “apparatus bay,” support spaces, crew quarters, showers/lockers and storage areas. The building will also have five bays for response vehicles.
The city has been working on this project since 2019. Its current fire station is beyond its recommended life cycle. In addition to its age, the fire station sustained damage during a Jan. 23, 2018, earthquake that registered 7.9 on the Richter scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.