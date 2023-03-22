Fire station

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The future home of the City of Kodiak Fire Department at 1240 Mill Bay Road.  

The city of Kodiak is ready to recommend a contractor for the Kodiak Fire Station replacement project at the City Council meeting this Thursday. 

The city received proposals from three Anchorage contractors: Osborne Construction Co., Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. and Roger Hickel Contracting Inc.

