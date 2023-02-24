A proposal that could be considered by the Alaska Board of Game would extend Kodiak bear hunting seasons as a way to help manage an increasing number of encounters with humans along Kodiak’s road system.
Proposal No. 76, created by Jason Bunch for Kodiak Area Unit 8, would extend the current Kodiak bear hunting season, which is now Oct. 25 to Nov. 30, to Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 for the fall season. The spring season, which is currently April 1 to May 15, would be extended from March 1 to May 15.
According to the written proposal, Kodiak bear mortality has increased along Kodiak’s road system, and there is community concern for safety and private property. The proposal states that early in the spring and late in the fall have increased bear activity from a lack of food source, and that bears are attracted to garbage and livestock food sources.
The Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss Board of Game proposals.
Paul Chervenak, chairman of the Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee, said in an interview with KDM the main reason this proposal has been brought up is to highlight issues with garbage and potentially make better use of killed bears.
“It stemmed from a couple of years ago,” Chervenak said. “We had three nice large bears that were killed in defense of life and property. [The proposal would make those bears] available to hunters, so they are better used rather than being [put] down.”
Fish and Game officials said the bears that were killed had become reliant on human food and were a danger to public safety, KDM reported at the time.
“In my opinion, the main issue is that people want to put trash out weekly and don’t want to know or hear about it after it leaves the house,” Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad said in an email to Kodiak Daily Mirror. “[Everyone wants] to pay the minimum cost for disposal. This is likely just the current human thought process.”
Landfill waste, and improperly stored waste in roll carts, dumpsters and areas such as backyards are where most bear problems develop, according to Chervenak and Conrad. Residents leaving waste containers accessible to bears or leaving items outside of the containers are attracting bears to waste sites in town and areas like Bells Flats, where the bears dig through the waste and distribute more mess, according to previous KDM reporting. The messes created by bears and users of the dumpsters cost the Kodiak Island Borough almost $30,000 to clean up between January and November of last year.
In a January Borough Assembly work session, several proposals were made for solutions to solve issues involving dump site misuse. The potential implementation of security cameras, the enforcement of dump site rules and public education was discussed, as was the option to update the code to allow for the use of vehicle license plates for enforcement. Discussion also arose around implementing a new staffed transfer station. The cost of setting up a similar station in Fairbanks cost about $900,000.
“It takes time and effort to recycle and change habits associated with reduction and reuse,” Conrad said. “We all need to look at future technological development associated with waste reduction. We need to monitor and weigh the best methods available that can remain affordable for all ratepayers. It is unfortunate that our society in general has become accustomed to so much being disposable.”
Chervenak said issues could arise from implementing the proposal to extend the bear hunting seasons. He said it would be harder for the Department of Fish and Game to enforce the proposal for another month, and the extended hunting season could interfere with other activities people may be doing. He didn’t believe the extension of bear hunting season would pass.
“But it’s going to highlight the garbage issue, and that is what the proposal brought it up for,” Chervenak said. “We want to get more pressure on the borough and everybody to take care of the garbage problem.”
The Alaska Board of Game is scheduled to meet March 17-21 regarding the south central region, including Kodiak. Comments for this region are due by next Friday. The board is responsible for establishing open and closed seasons, areas for taking game, setting bag limits, and regulating methods and means to conserve and develop Alaska’s wildlife resources, according to its website.
“I am willing to say that the safe and consistent removal of waste throughout the community will always be the goal of the borough if we are involved in solid waste,” Conrad said. “Both the borough and the producers need to continuously strive to improve on the methods and contracts to best serve this community.”
