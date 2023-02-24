Bears

MATTHEW VAN DAELE photo

A family of bears spotted in Kodiak in 2022. 

A proposal that could be considered by the Alaska Board of Game would extend Kodiak bear hunting seasons as a way to help manage an increasing number of encounters with humans along Kodiak’s road system.

Proposal No. 76, created by Jason Bunch for Kodiak Area Unit 8, would extend the current Kodiak bear hunting season, which is now Oct. 25 to Nov. 30, to Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 for the fall season. The spring season, which is currently April 1 to May 15, would be extended from March 1 to May 15.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.