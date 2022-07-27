A 15-year-old fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself Tuesday, according to state police.
Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Skyridge Drive subdivision north of Fairbanks at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a trooper report. At the home, officers found four children dead from gunshot wounds. There were three other siblings in the home, all under the age of 7, who were unharmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.