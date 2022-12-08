Entering the 2019 season, Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol Squadron had never sent cadets to a state color guard competition. That year, the kids from The Rock broke the ice in a big way by not only attending the big dance but by winning it all.
It was a joyous moment for the seven cadets and their squadron leader Edward Stickel. At that time, nobody was thinking of a dynasty. They were just happy to represent Kodiak. Then, something happened. The team kept winning and winning and winning.
Over the weekend in Anchorage, Kodiak’s squadron captured their fourth consecutive state title. They didn’t win. They obliterated the competition.
But what did you expect from a program fresh off a regional win and a runner-up showing in July’s national competition in Ohio?
“It wasn’t close in any one event. It was a solid lead,” Stickel said. “They got first, but not just barely got first. They dominated in every event.”
Kodiak crushed in all 10 events, coasting to double-digit — sometimes triple-digit — victories. That happens when all six members — Bella Klier, Brandon Lorch, Hunter Simeonoff, Liam Long, Carl Ancheta and Connor Burnside — were on Kodiak’s historic regional and national team. Those six cadets were the first Alaskans to win a regional competition and earn a top finish on the national stage.
Stickel — Kodiak’s leader since 2017 — doesn’t recall a team ever sweeping the field at a state competition.
“We don’t have very good records of state-level competitions,” he said. “As far as recent history goes, nobody has ever taken them all.”
Experience is on Kodiak’s side. Klier, Lorch and Simeonoff have been on all four state championship teams. Among the 10 events, squadrons were tested with indoor and outdoor posting of the colors, a physical fitness test, a written exam, trivia, a team leadership problem and a drill team exercise.
“Wing (state) was easy because these are people who are just learning to do Color Guard, and they are forming as a team,” Stickel said. “When you take a national-level team, like we have, and put them at a wing level, it just completely blows them out of the water.”
Because of Kodiak’s rise to the national spotlight, more teams from around the state have emerged. Stickel said six squadrons competed at this year’s state competition. That included a second Kodiak squadron, which meant 12 of the 36 competitors represented the island. According to Stickel, Kodiak’s second squadron posted a pair of runner-up finishes.
“A lot of the teams were encouraged by our win at nationals, so they wanted to throw their hat in the ring and give it a try,” Stickel said. “It is nice to see more participation around the state.”
This is just the beginning for Kodiak’s elite team. Next is the regional meet and, hopefully, another trip to nationals. Stickel said the team would begin fundraising soon for both. He estimates the program will need $40,000 to make both trips.
“The state is just the stepping stone at this point,” he said. “We used to be very excited about winning state, but now we are locked in at winning nationals this upcoming year. We are trying to use every avenue to get more experience and more talent.”
