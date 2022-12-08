Cadets

Courtesy of Edward Stickel

The Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron is shown after placing second at a national competition in July. Over the weekend in Anchorage, the same team won a state title.

Entering the 2019 season, Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol Squadron had never sent cadets to a state color guard competition. That year, the kids from The Rock broke the ice in a big way by not only attending the big dance but by winning it all.

It was a joyous moment for the seven cadets and their squadron leader Edward Stickel. At that time, nobody was thinking of a dynasty. They were just happy to represent Kodiak. Then, something happened. The team kept winning and winning and winning.

