East Elementary School’s gym has been found to be potentially dangerous and will be closed until further notice.
An interior soffit, commonly referred to as the underside of eaves that hide piping, has been found to be coming loose from the ceiling of East Elementary’s gymnasium. After a recent inspection, the Kodiak Island Borough found the weight of attached water lines for the boiler and the sprinkler system to be too much for the soffit to support. That poses a significant risk of coming unattached, especially in the case of potential earthquakes.
Not only could the soffit coming down be dangerous to people underneath it, but a break in the water lines could cause structural damage.
“It’s always hard to make decisions when you’re going to have to close down opportunities for students, but whenever it comes to student safety, I don’t ever have an issue saying: ‘Nope, we’re not going to do that.’ or ‘Nope, that area is closed,’” Superintendent Cyndy Mika said in an interview with KDM. “So, until we’re assured that all students and staff are safe, I don’t feel comfortable reopening it.”
As a temporary fix, braces have been installed in the gymnasium to prevent the soffit and pipes from falling.
School buildings are owned and maintained by the Kodiak Island Borough. When the issue was discovered by maintenance staff for the school, Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad had an architect look at the issue. Due to the concerns, the gym was closed last Wednesday. A cost and timeframe for the repairs is yet to be established, according to Conrad.
But he wrote in an email to KDM that the borough has requested an expedited process to minimize the impacts on students and other public users.
“What we’ve done is just shoring it up, mitigating for the short term. There has to be a long-term fix, and that’s what the architect is going to be working on with the borough, so they’ll be in charge of the repairs,” Mika said.
According to Mika, students have been going outside or using classrooms for physical education courses in the meantime. Mika said the gymnasium is also used by community members. To ensure safety, access to the gymnasium has been limited and the doors have had the locks replaced.
In last Thursday’s Kodiak Island Borough work session, Conrad said that engineers would be looking at the soffit. Last Friday, however, Mika said the engineers had already left Kodiak and the gym will be remaining closed until she is told it is safe to reopen.
“It has been reinforced so it will not fall. I talked with the [borough] mayor … and got permission to move into an emergency repair, and the engineers will be working on that to give us recommendations about that,” Conrad said during last Thursday’s borough work session.
