East Elementary

Emergency bracing has been placed in the East Elementary School gymnasium to support the weight of water pipes and a soffit coming loose from the ceiling.

 Lev Oswell

East Elementary School’s gym has been found to be potentially dangerous and will be closed until further notice. 

An interior soffit, commonly referred to as the underside of eaves that hide piping, has been found to be coming loose from the ceiling of East Elementary’s gymnasium. After a recent inspection, the Kodiak Island Borough found the weight of attached water lines for the boiler and the sprinkler system to be too much for the soffit to support. That poses a significant risk of coming unattached, especially in the case of potential earthquakes.

