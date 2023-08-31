The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will discuss changes designed to simplify the borough’s property tax exemption process for seniors and disabled veterans at tonight’s work session.
A proposal sponsored by Assembly members James Turner and Ryan Sharratt would remove ordinance language defining what “good cause” is for missing the Jan. 15 deadline to apply for the exemption.
A group of eight seniors applied for exemptions to the deadline earlier this summer, which led to confusion through the course of two Borough Assembly meetings over interpretation of the rules.
The ordinance currently reads: “Good cause” shall mean extraordinary circumstances beyond the control of the applicant, including but not limited to a medical condition or disability, impaired mental capacity, family emergency, death in the family, or similar serious condition or event that substantially impaired the applicant’s ability to file a timely application.
It continues: “Good cause” shall not mean late filing due to the applicant’s inadvertence, oversight, or lack of knowledge regarding the filing requirements or deadline, financial hardship, or failure to pick up or read mail or to make arrangements for an appropriate and responsible person to pick up or read mail.”
Sharratt said removing the definitions will help the Assembly rule on exemption applications.
“The purpose is to simplify the process and get rid of some of the ambiguity,” Sharratt told KDM. “Our job is to interpret and make decisions based on the law, and the way this thing is written now it’s very confusing.”
The language above that hung up the Assembly in June would be stricken from the ordinance under Turner and Sharratt’s proposed changes.
Public comment is welcomed at the Assembly work session, which is set for 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Assembly Chambers. No action can be taken by the Borough Assembly until the item is put on a regular meeting agenda.
