High school students from 23 Alaska schools came to Kodiak on Thursday to partake in the Alaska Association of Student Government’s first in-person con- ference since the start of the pandemic. During the conference, students were able to discuss resolutions for change that they want to see in their schools.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to learn about the problems that other schools are facing and see other takes on the problems we have [at Kodiak High School],” senior Angelika Fangonilo said.
Fangonilo was one of the 15 students from Kodiak to participate in the conference, according to Elizabeth Bender, a Kodiak Island Borough School District teacher and one of the co-hosts for the conference. About 147 students attended the two-day conference this year.
Each school brought its own set of resolutions and discussed them with stu- dents at the conference. They worked to craft content that they believed would seem reasonable to the organizations they are reaching out to — be it school boards or the Legislature, according to Bender.
Students introduced all sorts of resolutions: Delta-Junction students wanted to change their dress code; students from Polaris K-12 School in Anchorage wanted to name their gymnasium after Damon Carey, a physical education teacher who recently passed away; and, Kodiak students wanted to change their early release day from Monday to Friday and to be able to use Apple AirDrop at the high school, according to Kodiak senior Beatrize Gumtang.
If students were let out of school earlier on Friday, then athletes would miss less school and have more time to prepare for upcoming competitions, Gumtang said.
As for AirDrop, using it would make group projects easier for students, Kodiak sophomore Fernando Escobar said. People can transfer larger files with AirDrop than through most emails. Years ago, middle school and high school students were able to use it but that right got revoked as people were sharing inappropriate content on it, he said. Even though there was trouble in the past, he believes that high school students are mature enough to use it appropriately, Escobar said.
“I came to learn and to see what other schools have to say,” Gumtang said.
The conference is more than just students gathering to say what they want, it is an opportunity for them to learn the process of creating resolutions and rules that are followed in meetings in government agencies, Escobar said.
There is also value for the adults who help facilitate this conference, according to KIBSD teacherLindsey Glenn, who co-hosted the conference with Bender.
“Sometimes trusting youth and teenagers to get things right is nerve wracking, but this has trained me to trust what is happening,” Glenn said.
In her class, Glenn teaches the influence that teenagers and young adults have had on addressing violence in schools, climate change and furthering equal access to education, she said. To see students take steps toward progress in front of her is inspiring, she said.
