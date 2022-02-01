After the Kodiak High School Shakesbears’ recent domination at the final regular season drama, debate and forensics tournament, the team has earned regional recognition.
The Shakesbears slid into the Western Washington district top 10 rankings by the National Speech and Debate Association. Kodiak is No. 8, one spot below Skagway High School and two places better than Service High School in Anchorage. Washington schools occupy the seven other spots.
According to coach Jared Griffin, the two-time defending state champions rocked the tournament at Bartlett High School over the weekend, sending more finalists to the final round and capturing more first-place wins than any other school.
Kodiak cashed in five first-place finishes: Senior Lucky Tiglao and junior Gwen Luera in duet acting, juniors Charlette Burke and MacKenzie Burke in readers theater, junior Dee Melin and Mackenzie Burke for their pantomime performance, Emmy Counceller and Scout DeVries in duo interpretation, and sophomore Garrett Pittman in humorous interpretation.
The golds are nice. However, Griffin said the tournament’s story was the success of the freshmen, who make up half of the team’s 15-person roster. The first-year readers theater team took third, and EJ Hernaez and Kori Longrich placed third in duet acting.
The reason for the freshmen success? According to Jillian Dorner, a member of the freshmen readers theater team, “We practice like crazy, and we enjoy what we do.”
Charlotte Burke added a second in original oratory, while Coral Klemzak picked up a third for humorous interpretation.
The Shakesbears show up big to win, according to Counceller, “because our team is almost like one big family. We can support and understand each other.”
According to Griffin, a state-best 10 Shakesbears appear in the state’s top 50 rankings. All 15 members are ranked in the top 70.
“I am so proud to be working beside these wonderful people,” Melin said. “I have every confidence that we are going to rock state.”
The state tournament is Feb. 17-19 at East Anchorage High School.
“The amount of confidence we now have and can walk into a room knowing that we have a deep passion for the art we create, and an extremely supportive team by our side ... there is no doubt in my mind that Kodiak will do what we do best,” Luera said.
