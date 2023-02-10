Old Harbor is without cell service now that Verizon has decommissioned its CDMA network.
Areas around Kodiak that have previously been served by Verizon’s extended CDMA coverage will no longer have cell service from the provider, which has stated on its website that it has removed the service because “virtually all” traffic is on 4G and 5G networks.
Kodiak and many surrounding areas, including Womens Bay, Ouzinkie, and Chiniak, are currently covered by this service, according to data provided by Verizon. However, some rural and remote communities are not covered by the newer services, including more than 200 people who live in Old Harbor.
“Since 2016, we have stated publicly that we have been actively decommissioning our 3G CDMA network,” Verizon’s Kacie Holder wrote in an email to KDM. “This change also impacted extended CDMA coverage provided by our partners in parts of Thorne Bay, Kodiak, Juneau, Fairbanks, and the North Slope in Alaska.”
Vice Mayor of Old Harbor Glen Clough said that the public statement was confusing for Old Harbor residents and they did not understand what was happening.
“So what people were under the assumption was that Old Harbor wouldn’t necessarily be affected because Verizon was using GCI’s equipment, so we thought that it would still work here in Old Harbor,” Clough said.
The only option for communications in Old Harbor right now is an existing digital subscriber line service that can no longer add new carriers, as well as radio and satellite communications, according to Clough.
“We do have (Alaska Communications) DSL here right now. Some homes have it, but some homes don’t, so homes have actually gone to Starlink because they have no other option,” Clough said.
Holder wrote that Verizon may bring 4G and 5G coverage to some areas later. But Clough said right now there is nothing in the near future that he knows of which will restore Old Harbor’s communications.
“Without that cell service, they don’t have any phone at all. They have no way to communicate. We’re back to VHF radios and CB radios if that’s what you have...,” Clough said. “It’s a luxury, yes. But it’s also communication. When there’s a problem and you live in a rural area, it’s great to be able to call somebody if you end up in trouble.”
